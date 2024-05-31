"Ky will not even make tournament" "Big get for Kentucky" - Fans react to Jaxson Robinson's latest commitment after 2024 NBA draft withdrawal decision

American college basketball player Jaxson Robinson committed after deciding to withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft.

Robinson has entered the transfer portal and is declaring for the NBA draft. However, the former BYU Cougars guard announced he would commit to Kentucky.

Fans had mixed reactions to Robinson's announcement, as some thought the Wildcats wouldn't even make the tournament.

"Ky will not even make the tournament," a fan tweeted.

"Very poor decision young man!" Another fan tweeted.

Although some fans were disappointed with the news, others felt Robinson made a good decision by committing to Kentucky.

"Big get for Kentucky bc Kansas thought they had em good get," a fan tweeted.

"This team has a legitimate shot to compete in the SEC now. Bama and UT are gonna be tough, but if this team's offense looks like his BYU offense, it might be over with for other teams. It's hard not to be hyped, but I want to keep my expectations realistic," another fan tweeted.

Here are some other fan reactions to Robinson's decision.

"I'm psyched about the signing. But this is legit the worst highlight video that I've ever seen. Can we see a diversity if shots instead of a hundred chest bumps and closeups?" A fan tweeted.

"Mormon Mark continues to turn us into BYU. How exciting," another fan tweeted.

Robinson transferred to Kentucky as his former coach, Mark Pope, left BYU to join the Wildcats as their new head coach.

Where was Jaxson Robinson supposed to be drafted?

Jaxson Robinson was projected to be picked in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

Before he decided to return to school, Robinson was ranked 49th overall by the Bleacher Report's mock draft.

In the transfer portal, The Athletic ranked Robinson the 29th-best player. He is now a top player, and Kentucky has landed him in the portal.

Last season at BYU, Robinson recorded 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. In his second year at BYU, he began his college career at Texas A&M but transferred to Arkansas after one season. After a year with the Razorbacks, he went to BYU.

