Kyle Filipowski Injury update: Will Duke center play against Louisville

Kyle Filipowski suffered an injury on Saturday as Wake Forest fans stormed the court after the Demon Deacons beat Duke at home.

Filipowski had to be helped off the court, but according to multiple reports, the Blue Devils center avoided a major injury.

But, with Duke set to host Louisville on Wednesday, will Filipowski play?

Kyle Filipowski's injury update

Kyle Filipowski will be questionable to play on Wednesday.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer told the media that Filipowski is a little sore, but didn’t need to undergo any testing for structural damage on his left knee after the incident. However, Scheyer says his status for Wednesday's game is up in the air.

Following the injury, Filipowski says he thought the injury infliction was intentional:

"There’s some videos of me getting punched in the back. I absolutely feel like it was personal, intentional for sure," Filipow said after the game, via Yahoo. "There's no reason they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can't just move around me. There's no excuse for that."

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in his second season with Duke.

Jon Scheyer calls for courtstorming to be banned after Kyle Filipowski's injury

After seeing his star center get hurt due to court-storming, Duke coach Jon Scheyer called for the NCAA to put an end to court-storming.

Court-storming has been done for years but Scheyer is hoping for it to come to an end:

“When are we going to ban court-storming?" Scheyer said, via Sportsnet. "Like, when are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched or they get pushed or they get taunted right in their face? It’s a dangerous thing."

He continued:

“Yeah, they're here today, you see it,” Scheyer said. “Who in their right mind can see that and (say), 'Yeah, that's smart'? It's dangerous. In what other sport does that happen? And I'm telling you, I don't even think, it was — what, did the buzzer go off and all of a sudden fans are at halfcourt."