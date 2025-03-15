  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Kyle Neptune replacements: Top 5 head coaching candidates to replace Villanova coach as Wildcats move on

Kyle Neptune replacements: Top 5 head coaching candidates to replace Villanova coach as Wildcats move on

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 15, 2025 16:59 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament - Villanova vs Seton Hall - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament - Villanova vs Seton Hall - Source: Imagn

After three seasons at the helm, Kyle Neptune was removed from his position of men’s basketball coach of the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

Ad

Neptune replaced Hall of Famer Jay Wright, who retired in 2022 after winning two national championships and making four Final Fours with the Wildcats. However, despite having a 54-47 winning record, Neptune failed to make an NCAA tournament appearance during his time with Villanova.

A loss at Georgetown in the season finale and a 17-point defeat to UConn in the Big East tournament quarterfinals ended the Wildcats’ hopes of making it to the 2025 NCAA tournament. This ultimately signaled the end of Neptune’s tenure.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Neptune worked as an assistant coach under Wright at Villanova from 2013 to 2021. Earlier in his career, from 2008 to 2010, he was the video coordinator for the Wildcats. He was also head coach at Fordham for one season prior to taking up this role at Vilanova.

Top five candidates that could replace Neptune at Vilanova

Alan Huss

NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton - Source: Imagn

In his second year at High Point, Huss is gradually building a name for himself. In only his second year in charge, he has High Point in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South Tournament this season.

Ad

He was also named Big South Coach of the Year in 2024 and 2025.

Mitch Henderson

Syndication: Courier-Post - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Courier-Post - Source: Imagn

The coach has been with his alma mater for 13 seasons and has been consistently outstanding. A four-time Ivy League regular-season title and conference tournament winner, he also helped the Tigers reach the Sweet 16 in 2023.

Ad

Henderson was named the league's Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2024. While there will be questions about his ability to bring in top players, his talent-spotting gifts could make up for that.

Bucky McMillan

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Samford vs Kansas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Samford vs Kansas - Source: Imagn

The coach has led the Stanford Bulldogs to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, while he finished in third place this season.

Ad

Before joining the Bulldogs, McMillan had won five State Championships at the high school level with Mountain Brook in Alabama.

Eric Olen

NCAA Basketball: UC San Diego at San Diego State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: UC San Diego at San Diego State - Source: Imagn

Olen has done a solid job at UC San Diego, having spent 12 seasons there. He led the Tritons to second in the Big West last season and to the top of the standings this year.

Ad

Olen has been named the Big West Coach of the Year for two straight years, in 2024 and 2025.

Niko Medved

NCAA Basketball: Colorado State at Air Force - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Colorado State at Air Force - Source: Imagn

Medved has led the Rams to two of the last three NCAA Tournaments, while he also guided the team to the NIT semifinals in 2021.

His ability to also develop relatively unknown players to become top talents could work in his favor.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी