Kylee Watson, Kateri Poole, Dara Mabrey & others react as former Miami hooper Natalija Marshall shares cozy snaps with Aces star Jewell Loyd

Former Miami and Notre Dame hooper Natalija Marshall shared cozy snaps with Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd, drawing reactions from other basketball players. The intimate photos, which featured hugs and romantic settings, sparked dating speculation and what fans are calling a “hard launch” of their relationship.“Some souls just find each other,” Marshall captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“the hard launchhhh i’m obsessedddd 😍😍😍,” Kylee Watson wrote, before adding, “your smileeee 🥹🥹,” touched by how happy Marshall looked.Credit: IG/@natalijamarshall and jewellloydKateri Poole also dropped love-eyed emojis, while Dara Mabrey chimed in with three wide-grin emojis.Credit: IG/@natalijamarshall and jewellloydAmari DeBerry joined the excitement, writing: “We love a good hard launch.”Marshall, who began her college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Miami, battled injuries but remained a respected post presence on both rosters. During the 2024-25 season with Miami, she averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.She was a solid contributor whenever she stepped on the court, and since wrapping up her college playing days, Marshall has shifted her focus off the court, building her brand and staying connected to the basketball world in new ways.She is a model for Ford Models and KLA management, while she also creates content for her thousands of followers on social media.Jewell Loyd was also a standout at Notre Dame and was selected No. 1 in the 2015 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm. Now with the Las Vegas Aces, she continues to be one of the league’s most dependable guards, known for her smooth shot and fearless playmaking.Jewell Loyd passes Tamika Catchings on WNBA All-Time 3-point chartJewell Loyd surpassed Tamika Catchings on the league’s all-time 3-point list. During the Las Vegas Aces’ 70-68 win over the Washington Mystics, Loyd scored 20 points, grabbed three rebounds, added two steals and one assist.She shot 6-of-13 from the field, 2-of-7 from the 3-point line, and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the line. Her two 3s in that game brought her total to 607, pushing her past Catchings into 10th place all-time. Loyd has since added three more 3s in her next two outings, raising her career total to 610.