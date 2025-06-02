Former Iowa guard Sydney Affolter may have wrapped up her collegiate career, but she is still turning heads off the court. On Sunday, she shared photos from a trip to London on Instagram, and her stylish look had ex-teammates and friends gushing in the comments section.

“Fits are eatinggg 😍,” Callie Levin wrote.

Meanwhile, Kylie Feuerbach dropped a playful tongue-out emoji.

Outside of basketball, Affolter's presence has not gone unnoticed, with former Hawkeyes baseball outfielder Brennen Dorighi also reacting.

“Looking good pt 2,” Dorighi wrote.

Kylie Feuerbach, Callie Levin & ex-Iowa outfielder Brennen Dorighi gush over Sydney Affolter's snaps from London. Credit: IG/@sydney.affolter

Affolter ended her collegiate career after a strong senior season in 2024-25. Known for her grit and leadership, she made her mark by contributing on both ends of the floor.

She provided a spark off the bench early in her career before earning a more consistent role, especially in her final year. Affolter averaged a career-high 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, serving as a key piece in Iowa’s journey to another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Off the court, she was just as committed. Affolter majored in Sports & Recreation Management and Health Studies, balancing academics with the demands of a top-tier basketball program.

Heading into next season, Iowa will be in transition mode following the departure of starters like Affolter, Lucy Olsen, Addison O'Grady and Aaliyah Guyton.

The Hawkeyes finished last season with a 23-11 (10-8 Big Ten) record in Jen Jensen’s first season as coach. They reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

With new faces coming in, including Georgia Tech transfer guard Chazadi Wright, and players like Callie Levin expected to step up, the program will likely remain competitive.

Sydney Affolter returns to Iowa as graduate assistant

Sydey Affolter is back with the Hawkeyes, but this time on the sidelines. The former guard has officially joined Jan Jensen’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Jensen expressed her excitement about Affolter’s new role, citing her leadership qualities.

“We are thrilled to have Sydney join our staff in this capacity," Jensen said on may 19, via Yahoo Sports. "Sydney has been a tremendous leader for our program, and I am excited to continue to utilize her skillset as she begins her coaching career. I know our Hawkeye fans will also love continuing to see Syd involved with our program.”

Affolter played a vital role in Iowa’s memorable run to the 2024 national championship game. Her contributions on both ends earned her spots on the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and the Albany All-Regional Team.

