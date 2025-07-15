Kylie Feuerbach, Callie Levin and more hyped as mic’d up coach Jasmyn Walker carries out Iowa’s workout session

With the addition of Jasmyn Walker as Jan Jensen's assistant coach, the Iowa Hawkeyes continued to build momentum ahead of the new season. The former George Washington University women's basketball coach joined the Hawkeyes on Jun. 2.

The Iowa women's basketball Instagram account posted a video of Walker's practice session, which featured guards Kylie Feuerbach and Callie Levin, among others, mic'd up. The video was posted on Monday.

"POV... you're in practice with Coach Jas 😎," the caption read.

In the video, Walker is sharing pleasantries with the team before they start practice and talks about sharing different handshakes. After that, Levin dapped up Hannah Stuelke, and Walker commented:

"That might be the lamest handshake I've ever seen."

The video also saw Iowa's new signee, Addie Deal, work on her dribbling, as Walker motivated her.

"Here we go. Here we go. Here we go. There you go, Addie," Walker said.

She also gave the players some tips.

"We got our four people, like I see, we're moving in circles," Walker said. "We're not trying to, like, guard one person. We've got to be in the right spaces, in the right gaps, but not the ball."

During the one-on-one sessions, Kylie Feuerbach tried to defend Josh Dix, but the 6-foot-6 guard converted a tremendous reverse layup to score. Walker was impressed by his effort, but also commended Feuerbach's defense.

"He out there acting like he's Chef Curry, I'm like what are you doing? Like, the worst part is I'm like okay, that's good d but better o. Like, what are you supposed to say?" Walker said.

The video also saw comments from Addie Deal, Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow.

"gotta love Jas 🥰🥰🥰," added Deal.

Levin commented: "Tufffffy 🔥."

Players comment as Jasymn Walker conducts Iowa's practice session (Image via Instagram @iowawbb)

Iowa's new additions under Jan Jensen and Jasmyn Walker

The Hawkeyes were knocked out in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament. Jan Jensen made significant additions for the new season.

From the Class of 2025, the Hawkeyes signed a four-star shooting guard, Addie Deal from Mater Dei Catholic High School, a power forward, Layla Hays, from Wassila, and received a commitment from Journey Houston, an unranked combo guard from Davenport North.

In the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes acquired Chazadi Wright from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

