Kylie Feuerbach and Iowa HC Jan Jensen beam with pride as Lucy Olsen secures new team in 2025 WNBA draft

It was a big day for Iowa star player Lucy Olsen, who was the No. 23 overall pick on April 14 at the WNBA draft. The point guard was drafted by the Washington Mystics.
Olsen maintained the Hawkeyes' tradition of producing WNBA draftees in their highly prestigious college program. After her name was called, Iowa head coach Jan Jensen and teammate Kylie Feuerbach were extremely happy. Both of them shared Instagram stories regarding Olsen's draft pick.
"So happy & proud of Lucy Olsen," Jensen captioned her story with a graphic of Lucy Olsen.
"That's my girl!!!!!" Kylie Feuerbach wrote on her story.
After three years at Villanova, Olsen had a great final season with Iowa, which helped in her growth and development as a player. It also allowed her to be ready for the next big step in her career in the WNBA.
Lucy Olsen is coming off a fantastic season with Iowa Hawkeyes
Lucy Olsen made a move to Iowa from Villanova in the final season of her collegiate career. She was coming off a fantastic 2023-24 campaign with the Wildcats, averaging 23.3 points per game.
However, despite being in a new setup in Iowa, she finished the campaign with some glorious performances. She finished her final college season averaging 17.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.6 rpg and 1.3 spg.
She shot a whopping 43.6% from the field, proving her shooting prowess. Olsen also registered a decent 36% from beyond the 3-point line.
Interestingly, she became the sixth Iowa player to get drafted in the last seven WNBA drafts. She joined the likes of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin (2024), Monika Czinano (2023), Kathleen Doyle (2022) and Megan Gustafson (2019). It also also the first time since the 1997-99 season that Iowa had draftees in three consecutive drafts.
It will be interesting to see how Olsen adapts to the more challenging WNBA in Washington. But with her shooting prowess and ability to move the ball around, the Iowa point guard should be just fine.
