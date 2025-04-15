Kylie Feuerbach and Iowa HC Jan Jensen beam with pride as Lucy Olsen secures new team in 2025 WNBA draft

It was a big day for Iowa star player Lucy Olsen, who was the No. 23 overall pick on April 14 at the WNBA draft. The point guard was drafted by the Washington Mystics.

Ad

Olsen maintained the Hawkeyes' tradition of producing WNBA draftees in their highly prestigious college program. After her name was called, Iowa head coach Jan Jensen and teammate Kylie Feuerbach were extremely happy. Both of them shared Instagram stories regarding Olsen's draft pick.

Jan Jensen reacts to Lucy Olsen's WNBA draft pick (Image via Instagram/Janjensen)

"So happy & proud of Lucy Olsen," Jensen captioned her story with a graphic of Lucy Olsen.

Ad

Trending

"That's my girl!!!!!" Kylie Feuerbach wrote on her story.

Kylie Feuerbach reacts to Lucy Olsen's WNBA draft pick (Image via Instagram/kyliefeuerbach)

After three years at Villanova, Olsen had a great final season with Iowa, which helped in her growth and development as a player. It also allowed her to be ready for the next big step in her career in the WNBA.

Ad

Lucy Olsen is coming off a fantastic season with Iowa Hawkeyes

Lucy Olsen made a move to Iowa from Villanova in the final season of her collegiate career. She was coming off a fantastic 2023-24 campaign with the Wildcats, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

However, despite being in a new setup in Iowa, she finished the campaign with some glorious performances. She finished her final college season averaging 17.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.6 rpg and 1.3 spg.

Ad

She shot a whopping 43.6% from the field, proving her shooting prowess. Olsen also registered a decent 36% from beyond the 3-point line.

Interestingly, she became the sixth Iowa player to get drafted in the last seven WNBA drafts. She joined the likes of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin (2024), Monika Czinano (2023), Kathleen Doyle (2022) and Megan Gustafson (2019). It also also the first time since the 1997-99 season that Iowa had draftees in three consecutive drafts.

It will be interesting to see how Olsen adapts to the more challenging WNBA in Washington. But with her shooting prowess and ability to move the ball around, the Iowa point guard should be just fine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here