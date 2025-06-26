Kylie Feuerbach's Iowa teammate Kennise Johnson shares true feelings for $50,000,000-worth R&B superstar

Kennise Johnson is set to return to the Iowa basketball team next season and play alongside Kylie Feuerbach. Johnson played her first year with the Hawkeyes during the 2023-24 season, but wasn't a part of the team last season.

Although Johnson has made it to Iowa's roster for the 2025-26 season, she appears to be enjoying the offseason break. On Wednesday, she uploaded a picture on Instagram story of attending a Chris Brown concert.

Johnson also didn't shy away from sharing her love for R&B star Brown, who's worth $50 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

"Y'all know I love no man besides my lord and savior but this man right here is a heavy likeeeeeee," Johnson wrote on her IG story.

Image via kennisejohnson Instagram

During the 2023-24 season, Johnson averaged 0.5 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game across 14 appearances. At the time, she was teammates with now-WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

After missing one season, Johnson will look to improve her stats from her freshman year with the Hawkeyes.

Kylie Feuerbach will use her fifth and final year of college eligibility at Iowa in 2025-26 season

Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach - Source: Getty

In March, Kylie Feuerbach announced that she will return to Iowa for the 2025-26 season for her fifth and final year of eligibility. Feuerbach began her collegiate career at Iowa State in 2020. She played one season with the Cyclones before transferring to Iowa in 2021.

Feuerbach missed the entire 2022-23 season due to an ACL tear. In that season, the Hawkeyes reached the NCAA title game but lost to LSU in the final. Feuerbach was a part of the Hawkeyes team that made it to the national title game in 2024, but Iowa lost to South Carolina in the final.

In the 2024-25 season, Feuerbach averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She will aim to improve on her numbers in her final year at Iowa.

