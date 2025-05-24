La La Anthony captures son Kiyan Anthony grinding on the court before Syracuse chapter begins

La La Anthony gave fans a sneak peek of her son, Kiyan Anthony, preparing for his freshman season. Kiyan followed in his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's footsteps and committed to Syracuse last year.

On Saturday, La La shared a video of Kiyan's training on her Instagram story, where he was seen making shots.

"Always working," La La captioned the post.

Lala Antohony shares clip of son Kiyan Anthony's basketball training on IG story. Image via @lala

Kiyan began playing basketball from a young age under the tutelage of his father. He is ranked 32nd nationally, seventh among the shooting guards and No. 1 in New York in the 2025 class per 247Sports.

Anthony is expected to take his stellar form to Syracuse, where his father etched his name as one of the program's greats after winning the national championship in 2003.

La La Anthony reveals financial advice she gave her son Kiyan Anthony

La La Anthony is a success story when it comes to her career choices. From a radio host to becoming a VJ on MTV’s Total Request Live, and then transitioning into an actress, she has made her mark as a well-known and well-paid actress and television personality.

However, La La, who has an estimated net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), was not always financially wise, especially during the early years of her career. But time and experience taught her patience, humility and financial intelligence.

She shared the financial advice she passed down to Kiyan Anthony.

“Take a small amount of that and buy yourself something nice. You deserve that,” she said last month, according to Black Enterprise. “But then take the rest and put it in a savings account so it can grow and you can make more money in the future.”

Meanwhile, Kiyan has been making waves in recent times, wrapping up his high school basketball career on a bright note. He led the Long Island Lutheran to a title in The Throne in March and was named the tournament's MVP. Anthony scored 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting in LuHi's title game against Allen.

