La La Anthony shows love to son Kiyan with a warm hug after incredible dunk contest at 2024 Summer slam classic.

La La Anthony showed love for her son Kiyan Anthony with a warm hug after his standout performance at the 2024 Summer Slam Classic on Wednesday. Kiyan teamed up with Jerzy Robinson in the 2v2 tournament, thrilling the crowd with their incredible skills.

Carmelo Anthony and La La cheered for Kiyan from the stands, proud parents of the No. 1 ranked junior in the state.

Kiyan wowed everyone with his dunking skills, leaving the audience in awe. His mom, La La, captured the special moments on Instagram, sharing snaps from the court. In one story, she wrote:

“Rucker was CRRRAAZZYYY today!!!”

She also shared a sweet clip of Kiyan meeting fans and giving her a heartfelt hug in the next video post:

Earlier this month, La La congratulated Kiyan on Instagram after ESPN ranked him as the top 2025 recruit from New York.

“The hard work and dedication this kid puts in is like nothing I've ever seen before BUT what's most important is he's humble & kind & grateful,” La La wrote. “Love you to the moon & back! I'll forever be ur #1 fan @kiyananthony.”

Kiyan is ranked as a four-star recruit, ninth in his position as a shooting guard, and seventh in the Eastern region. Although he hasn't committed to a college yet, he has offers from Syracuse, USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Rutgers, and Auburn.

Kiyan Anthony vs. Bones Hyland 1-on-1 faceoff

Kiyan Anthony went head-to-head in a 1-on-1 matchup with LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland, and the video shared by Overtime on social media shows just how much his game has grown.

Kiyan drove past Hyland, sank jump shots, and finished strong at the rim.

Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, warms up. Source: Imagn

In an appearance on his father’s podcast “7PM in Brooklyn,” Kiyan expressed his excitement about the possibility of playing against his old friend, Bronny James, in the NBA.

“It’s going to be incredible to play against Bronny,” Anthony said. “We could play against each other like we played against each other in high school.”

With scouts and analysts seeing his potential, Kiyan Anthony is on the path to becoming a standout player in the NBA.

