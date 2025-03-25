Lamont Butler, Amari Williams and Kentucky teammates hype up Collin Chandler's snaps from March Madness 2nd round win

Kentucky freshman Collin Chandler posted memories from the Wildcats' second-round game against No. 6 seed Illinois on his Instagram on Monday.

Ad

The guard shared a candid in-game picture, followed by a natural snap alongside coach Mark Pope and teammates Brandon Garrison and Otega Oweh. The third slide captured his corner 3-pointer from the first round while the fourth post came from the Fighting Illini game. He finished with a picture beside his girlfriend Hannah Clark.

"What coach did in the first pic 🕺," he captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

While fans stormed the comments section to react to Collin Chandler's snaps, his teammates also joined in:

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh," Lamont Butler commented.

"🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻," Koby Brea wrote.

"💙💙," Ansley Almonor added.

More teammates hyped up the freshman guard.

"c chan," Trent Noah remarked.

"Real sniper," Amari Williams wrote.

"c2 🤞🏾," Otega Oweh added.

Lamont Butler, Amari Williams and other Kentucky players comment on Collin Chandler's post via @collinxchandler/ig.

Athletes from different teams also joined in to support Chandler. Northern Colorado's Langston Reynolds, the Utah Utes' Jake Wahlin and Zach Keller and former Utah Valley's Zach Keller also commented.

Ad

Former DI players and athletes from other programs comment on Chandler's post via @collinxchandler/ig.

Chandler had his second-best game in the NCAA opening round game against Troy, scoring nine points in 10 minutes. The freshman is averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes of action and on a 35.2% clip.

Ad

What is next for the Kentucky Wildcats?

Despite being under a new coach and featuring a completely new lineup, the Kentucky Wildcats showcased their mettle against teams like Duke, Tennessee and others in the regular season.

The team will have to do it again on Friday as they face the Volunteers in a Sweet 16 game at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Mark Pope faced the Vols twice, on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11, defeating them both times. However, UK was met with a tough fight in both games.

Rick Barnes' roster had improved significantly since last meeting Pope's unit. They have also defeated top teams like Alabama and Auburn. ESPN's matchup predictor gives Kentucky less than a 37% chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here