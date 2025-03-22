"Lamont's arms are hanging on by a thread": Mark Pope jokes about Kentucky star's injury after his rusty March Madness return

Lamont Butler’s resilience shone through in Kentucky’s March Madness opener. He has been battling injuries and has had to wear a bulky shoulder brace this season. Wildcats head coach Mark Pope joked about Butler’s injury after the team’s 76-57 win over Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

"I’m really proud of our guys. They’ve battled so much, like Lamont. Lamont’s arms are hanging on by a thread,” Pope said with a smile, according to On3. “They’re actually taped together, and he’s out here competing."

Butler has been playing with a shoulder brace for nearly half the season and has missed eight games due to the injury. Last weekend, he sat out the game against Alabama after suffering a separate setback on the same shoulder in Kentucky’s SEC Tournament win over Oklahoma. Butler’s absence was glaring in their blowout loss to Alabama.

On Friday, Butler frequently matched up against Troy’s primary ball handler, causing constant disruption. When asked about his injuries, Butler brushed it off, saying:

“I’m doing alright. We won, so I’m excited. We’ve got to play better on Sunday."

Mark Pope and Kentucky's win takes the Wildcats one step closer to their first Sweet 16 since 2019

Mark Pope secured his first NCAA Tournament victory on Friday night, guiding Kentucky to a commanding 76-57 win over 14-seed Troy at Fiserv Forum. The win puts the Wildcats one step closer to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019.

Less than a week ago, Pope brushed off questions about his record in March Madness, calling the topic “just dumb,” according to Courier Journal. His players delivered in style, ending his winless streak in the tournament with a dominant performance.

Now, third-seed Kentucky must conquer one more hurdle in Milwaukee. On Sunday, they’ll face sixth-seed Illinois in a second-round game. If they are to win that game, the Wildcats could face UCLA or Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen.

