“Larry Bird left IU for Indiana State”: Fans disagree with Bruce Pearl’s bold claim about Johni Broome’s transfer to Auburn

After battling a grueling SEC schedule and overcoming injuries, including an elbow injury that briefly sidelined him during the Elite Eight, Johni Broome has led Auburn to the brink of history.
The Tigers' star big man enters the Final Four as Cooper Flagg’s primary competition for National Player of the Year honors. Meanwhile, a potential rematch against Duke looms in the national championship game.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl made headlines with his bold statement ahead of the Final Four game about Broome’s impact since transferring from Morehead State,
“In the history of the transfer portal, Johni Broome might be the best transfer in the history of college basketball,” Pearl claimed.
Broome’s journey to Auburn has been a remarkable one, but not everyone is ready to crown him as the best transfer in college basketball history just yet
The internet, as expected, had plenty to say in the comment section of the IG post. One fan quickly replied, pointing out legendary precedents in college hoops.
“Larry Bird left IU for Indiana State, stop playin”
Another fan joked, referencing that Bird transferred before the modern transfer system existed.
“Pretty sure he didn’t go through a portal”
Others weighed in on Johni Broome’s dominance this season, albeit with some tongue-in-cheek comments about his age. A fan quipped about Broome taking on younger stars like Duke’s Cooper Flagg.
“Of course he is, 30 playing against 18-year-olds”
“U could def make a case for Broome winning it over Flagg,” another fan noted
Some fans made compelling cases for other standout transfers.
“Tristen Newton is a 2x national champ, tournament Most Outstanding Player, first-team All-American, and Bob Cousy Award winner,” one user commented.
Another fan recalled Baylor’s historic title run:
“Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jared Butler, Adam Flagler, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua won one as transfers before it was cool.”
“Takes a lot of pressure off”: Coach Bruce Pearl praises Johni Broome as a leader
Beyond the numbers, Johni Broome has emerged as a crucial leader for Auburn. Coach Bruce Pearl praised Broome’s steadying presence, both on and off the court.
“Johni is a great teammate. He's a quiet leader, but he also keeps things light and lively," Pearl told ESPN. "That takes a lot of pressure off our team. I think that’s why this basketball team has been able to go on the road and do so well.”
Broome continues to let his game do the talking. Through the NCAA Tournament, he has averaged 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds, including a scorching 47 points on 56% shooting over the past two games.
His performance has cemented him as not only the SEC Player of the Year but also a rising NBA prospect for the 2025 draft. Broome himself acknowledged his growth this season.
“I feel like my game has grown in just about every way that it could have," Broome said. "On the perimeter, shooting more, being able to guard one through five, switching out on guards. My driving ability, the drive and the flush.”
As Auburn eyes its first national title, Johni Broome will be a key player in the Tigers' quest to make history.
