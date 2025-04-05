“Larry Bird left IU for Indiana State”: Fans disagree with Bruce Pearl’s bold claim about Johni Broome’s transfer to Auburn

After battling a grueling SEC schedule and overcoming injuries, including an elbow injury that briefly sidelined him during the Elite Eight, Johni Broome has led Auburn to the brink of history.

Ad

The Tigers' star big man enters the Final Four as Cooper Flagg’s primary competition for National Player of the Year honors. Meanwhile, a potential rematch against Duke looms in the national championship game.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl made headlines with his bold statement ahead of the Final Four game about Broome’s impact since transferring from Morehead State,

“In the history of the transfer portal, Johni Broome might be the best transfer in the history of college basketball,” Pearl claimed.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Broome’s journey to Auburn has been a remarkable one, but not everyone is ready to crown him as the best transfer in college basketball history just yet

The internet, as expected, had plenty to say in the comment section of the IG post. One fan quickly replied, pointing out legendary precedents in college hoops.

“Larry Bird left IU for Indiana State, stop playin”

“Larry Bird left IU for Indiana State, stop playin,” a fan commented (Image via Instagram/@espnoriginals)

Another fan joked, referencing that Bird transferred before the modern transfer system existed.

Ad

“Pretty sure he didn’t go through a portal”

“Pretty sure he didn’t go through a portal,” a fan wrote (Image via Instagram/@espnoriginals)

Others weighed in on Johni Broome’s dominance this season, albeit with some tongue-in-cheek comments about his age. A fan quipped about Broome taking on younger stars like Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

Ad

“Of course he is, 30 playing against 18-year-olds”

“Of course he is, 30 playing against 18-year-olds,” one fan noted (Image via Instagram/@espnoriginals)

“U could def make a case for Broome winning it over Flagg,” another fan noted

Ad

"U could def make a case for Broome winning it over Flagg,” a fan commented (Image via Instagram/@espnoriginals)

Some fans made compelling cases for other standout transfers.

Ad

“Tristen Newton is a 2x national champ, tournament Most Outstanding Player, first-team All-American, and Bob Cousy Award winner,” one user commented.

"Tristen Newton is a 2x national champ..." a fan noted (Image via Instagram/@espnoriginals)

Another fan recalled Baylor’s historic title run:

Ad

“Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jared Butler, Adam Flagler, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua won one as transfers before it was cool.”

“Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague..." another fan wrote. (Image via Instagram/@espnoriginals)

“Takes a lot of pressure off”: Coach Bruce Pearl praises Johni Broome as a leader

Beyond the numbers, Johni Broome has emerged as a crucial leader for Auburn. Coach Bruce Pearl praised Broome’s steadying presence, both on and off the court.

Ad

“Johni is a great teammate. He's a quiet leader, but he also keeps things light and lively," Pearl told ESPN. "That takes a lot of pressure off our team. I think that’s why this basketball team has been able to go on the road and do so well.”

Broome continues to let his game do the talking. Through the NCAA Tournament, he has averaged 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds, including a scorching 47 points on 56% shooting over the past two games.

Ad

His performance has cemented him as not only the SEC Player of the Year but also a rising NBA prospect for the 2025 draft. Broome himself acknowledged his growth this season.

“I feel like my game has grown in just about every way that it could have," Broome said. "On the perimeter, shooting more, being able to guard one through five, switching out on guards. My driving ability, the drive and the flush.”

As Auburn eyes its first national title, Johni Broome will be a key player in the Tigers' quest to make history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nukul Nukul is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and over four years of experience in the field.



Nukul takes pride in connecting current events, trends, or developments with the history that shaped them and when not working, likes playing sports, reading books and listening to rock music Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here