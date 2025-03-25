  • home icon
"Last pic is stunning": Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar adores daughter Shelomi Sanders' IG dump

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Mar 25, 2025 21:57 GMT
Pilar Sanders and daughter, Shelomi Sanders on IG. Image via @pilarsanders
Pilar Sanders and daughter, Shelomi Sanders on IG. Image via @pilarsanders

NFL legend Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders showed love to her youngest daughter Shelomi Sanders on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Alabama A&M women's basketball player posted a series of photos, featuring herself, some meals and her cat, Blayze.

However, her mother was particularly drawn by her cat.

"So beautiful- last pic is stunning! ❤️🔥🙌," she wrote.
Pilar Sanders&#039; comment on Shelomi Sanders&#039; IG post. Image via @shelomisanders
Pilar Sanders' comment on Shelomi Sanders' IG post. Image via @shelomisanders

Shelomi Sanders got the cat after she defied her father to move to Alabama from Colorado. However, her mom has been the biggest supporter of the move, attending her games and praising the Bulldogs guard for her display on and off the court.

Sanders is in her first season with the Bulldogs, but she has struggled. She is averaging 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists on 23.3 percent shooting for Alabama A&M, which fell 53-49 to the Chattanooga Mocs in the WNIT Opener on Saturday.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar consistently shows support to her kids

Pilar Sanders and her ex-husband Deion Sanders may not be married, but she has consistently supported their three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders.

When Shelomi went against her dad by entering the transfer portal for the second time to move from Colorado to Alabama A&M at the beginning of the 2024-25 women's basketball season, her mom was consistently by her side. In fact, the Bulldogs' guard revealed she got Pilar's blessings before making the move.

After the move, Pilar continued to provide updates about her daughter's progress on her YouTube channel, including her injury recovery. Pilar also extended her support to her sons, Shilo and Shedeur, who played college football for the Colorado Buffaloes.

On their Senior Day, Pilar was there for her sons, despite not exchanging talks with Deion. With their relationship strained, the two parents still put in the effort to raise their children.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
