Last-Tear Poa drops 1-word reaction to ex-LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith’s feature in SI swimsuit issue

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a new star. On Tuesday on Instagram, the company shared clips of TCU basketball guard Hailey Van Lith for this year's swimsuit issue.

Before spending this past season at TCU, Van Lith spent a season at LSU, where she played alongside Last-Tear Poa. She dropped a one-word reaction to Van Lith's swimsuit photoshoot in the comments of the Instagram post.

"Periodddd😍."

Last-Tear Poa comments on Hailey Van Lith's SI Swimsuit photoshoot.

Van Lith's swimsuit shoot comes after a standout season in which she reached a fifth Elite Eight, making her the first college basketball player to do so.

“I was intimidated,” Van Lith said of the photo shoot. “I didn't know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it."

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Even though they are no longer teammates, Poa is showing her support for Van Lith as she expands to opportunities beyond just basketball.

Last-Tear Poa and Hailey Van Lith's plans for next season

After five seasons of college basketball, Van Lith is looking to begin her professional career. The guard is a sought-after prospect and is expected to be taken late in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft.

In her senior season, Van Lith led TCU to its first Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships and first 30-win season on her way to being named Big 12 Player of the Year. She served as a two-way player for the Horned Frogs, leading the team in points (17.9 per game), assists (5.4) and steals per game (1.2).

A March Madness run to the Elite Eight for TCU greatly increased Van Lith's draft stock. The versatile guard will look to continue being a significant contributor on a WNBA squad.

SEC Tournament semifinal: Texas vs. LSU - Source: Imagn

Poa has one season of college eligibility remaining and plans to spend it at a new school. The guard is a senior, but a new NCAA ruling that grants extra eligibility to former junior college players means she can return for another season.

On April 2, Poa announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. She has spent the past three seasons at LSU, where she has served as a valuable playmaker. She appeared in 30 games this season, including 15 starts, but saw her minutes decrease from 20.1 per game last season to 12.9 this year.

Poa averaged 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.9 apg this season. She will take her talents to a new college as Van Lith takes her talents to the WNBA.

