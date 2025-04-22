Last Tear-Poa express support as Olivia Dunne bids emotional farewell

Former LSU guard Last-Tear Poa expressed her support for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne when she announced her retirement at the end of her college eligibility. Dunne has been with the LSU Tigers since 2021 and was part of the team that won the NCAA championship last year.

But she could not help the Tigers this season due to her knee injury. The team couldn't make the NCAA Finals last week.

Dunne told fans she was logging out of gymnastics last week after the Tigers finished third in the NCAA semifinals. On Monday, she shared an emotional video, which included highlights of her most memorable moments in the sport.

“Time flies when you're having fun," Dunne said. "Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point that time seems to slip away from you. And that's exactly how the past 20 years of this sport has felt.

"The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country, every risk was worth the reward. Finishing my career over the past five years in the best university in the world has been an incredible journey, and I'm forever grateful."

Dunne’s post has received a lot of reactions from her former teammates and athletes associated with the LSU program. Among them is Last-Tear Poa, who recently joined the Arizona Sun Devils. She commented:

“WOW.”

Last-Tear Poa reacts to Olivia Dunne's announcement (Image by Instagram/@livvydunne)

Last-Tear Poa is making her own career move

Last-Tear Poa announced her commitment to the Arizona State Women's basketball team for next season, leaving Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers.

The 5-foot-11 guard had spent the last three years with LSU, but during that period, Poa has been more of a role player.

She played 102 games (27 games started) under Kim Mulkey and won the NCAA championship with the squad in 2023 over three seasons. She averaged 15.3 minutes per game. Moving to Arizona State will allow her to gain more playing time.

Poa would like to improve on her performance after averaging 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during her time at LSU.

