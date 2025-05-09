"Last thing I wanna do is bother him": Houston AD Eddie Nunez makes feelings known on Kelvin Sampson's new contract 

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson and the University of Houston are about to finalize the details of an amended contract. The revised terms are expected to add at least two more years to the coach's time with the program. It is also expected to significantly raise his pay and potentially put him alongside some of the big earners in CBB.
However, the school's Athletic Director Eddie Nunez cleared the air by sharing that a new contract could take a little bit more time than fans anticipated.
"We're still working on it," Nunez said per Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte. "Honestly, you all know Coach Sampson, and one of the things I didn't want to do – he and I had a conversation, some point during the year. Last thing I wanna do is bother him with this conversation, so, his agent and I have been having active conversations ... we're very close."
Without a new contract, Kelvin Sampson is slated to earn $4.8 million next season. He has two years left on his latest contract, until the 2026-27 season. However, the coach is coming off leading the Cougars to the NCAA championship game, defeating programs like Gonzaga, Purdue and the national favorites, Duke.
With that, a contract extension could land Sampson in the earning category of 2025 Final Four coaches Jon Scheyer and Bruce Pearl. They are expected to earn over $6 million next year. The extension will also place him alongside Dan Hurley, John Calipari, Tom Izzo and other notable names.
Kelvin Sampson has established a foundation for future success for Cougars
Kelvin Sampson and Houston will have their hands full next season as it will aim to defend its back-to-back Big 12 titles. After the NCAA championship game loss, the team will also be expected to make a notable post-season run.
The coach realizes fans' anticipation and has already lifted the Cougars to have the best recruiting class in the entire nation. The program welcomes four players out of high school this season, Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 7), Isiah Harwell (No. 16), Kingston Flemings (No. 20) and Bryce Jackson (No. 214).
With that, 247Spoorts ranked Kelvin Sampson's newcomers as the best group in the nation, overtaking Duke, UConn and other notable programs.
