Latest March Madness 2024 bracket projection ft. UConn, Purdue, Houston, and Arizona

March Madness is inching closer as Selection Sunday is just over a month away. With conference play underway and more than two-thirds of the regular season already concluded, the NCAA Tournament picture is beginning to become more clear.

There is still plenty to figure out, however, as conference tournaments will play a big role in determining the final bracket. Andy Katz, who serves as a college basketball correspondent for the NCAA, recently revealed his March Madness 2024 bracket projection. Take a look at his prediction for the tournament below.

Latest March Madness 2024 bracket projection

Andy Katz has projected that the UConn Huskies, Purdue Boilermakers, Houston Cougars and Arizona Wildcats will earn the four No.1 seeds available in the NCAA Tournament. The first three teams listed are ranked atop the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll. However, Katz is projecting that the No.5-ranked Wildcats will jump the No.4-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles at some point between now and Selection Sunday.

As for the Golden Eagles, Katz has projected them to earn a No.2 seed, along with the Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels and Tennessee Volunteers. While he is projecting that the top-eight ranked teams will remain the same come Selection Sunday, that is not the case for the remainder of the teams.

Katz projects the Iowa State Cyclones, Baylor Bears, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide to lock down the No.3 seeds, while the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers claim the No.4 seeds.

The Clemson Tigers are the first unranked team to make an appearance, earning a No.5 seed, along with the Dayton Flyers, Creighton Bluejays and BYU Cougars. He has projected the Florida Atlantic Owls, Oklahoma Sooners, Utah State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs to wind up with the No.6 seeds.

While the Kentucky Wildcats are the No.22-ranked team in the nation and a true 'Blue Blood' program, Katz believes they will wind up with a No.7 seed, alongside the Colorado State Rams, Northwestern Wildcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Finally, he projects the Saint Mary's Gaels, Indiana State Cyclones, Virginia Cavaliers and Michigan State Spartans to round out the top-half of the bracket.

Although there is still plenty to be determined down the stretch run, the Gaels, Cyclones and Cavaliers are the lowest-seeded teams of any program currently ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Check out Andy Katz's full March Madness 2024 projection below:

