Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update: Latest on Alabama guard ahead of Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. exited Alabama's game against Grand Canyon in the NCAA Tournament second round last week with an injury. The guard left the game in the first half due to a head injury and never made a return as the Crimson Tide secured a 72-61 win.

Wrightsell has since then been seen as a doubt for Alabama's Sweet 16 encounter, which is undoubtedly a concern for the team in its March Madness campaign. Let's examine the update on his injury and his status for the West regional semifinal against North Carolina.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s injury update

Alabama head coach Nate Oats expressed caution regarding Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s likelihood of playing against No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday. This pretty much indicates a lack of overwhelming optimism about his potential availability for the Sweet 16 encounter.

"Latrell is being re-evaluated by the medical staff every day, and he's basically on a day-to-day basis now," Oats said at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday "I'm not sure if he'll be available or not. They'll let us know tomorrow. Other than that, we're healthy."

Following the game against Grand Canyon, Oats expressed confidence that the senior guard would be prepared to play in the Sweet 16. However, the coach's confidence in Wrightsell's status seems to have waned.

Alabama v Vanderbilt

What happened to Latrell Wrightsell Jr.?

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. suffered a head injury in the game against Grand Canyon last week. He received an elbow to the head while attempting to block a shot in the first half of the March Madness second-round game, which resulted in his exit from the game.

This marks the second instance this season in which he has grappled with a head injury, having previously missed four SEC games in February and early March due to a concussion.

Wrightsell's return date has not been set, which makes him doubtful for the North Carolina game. Nate Oats noted that his recovery is day-to-day and his availability will be a game-time decision. Nonetheless, his teammates believe he will be fine for the game.

"I honestly think Latrell will be fine," Alabama's Nick Pringle said. "I think we'll still have a great game plan, if he plays or not. I think he will definitely play, but I think we'll still have a great game plan.

Wrightsell is maintaining an average of 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, showcasing his versatility on the court. He’s been exceptionally accurate from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 44.3% on his 3-point attempts this season.