Latto's Super Saturday concert sparks excitement before Women’s Final Four

Grammy-nominated rapper Latto has been picked to headline the celebrations for the NCAA Women's Final Four weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, this April, as announced by the league on X. The aforementioned Super Saturday Concert is also sponsored by AT&T, and it will be free for all comers.

Expand Tweet

Latto's Super Saturday Concert is set for April 6 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium. And as the announcement poster says, gates open at 6 PM. This will be the 13th overall time that telecom giant AT&T will be hosting the concert, having had past headliners like Saweetie and Rachel Platten grace the stage (via Hollywood Reporter).

In a statement, Latto had this to say:

“I am excited to bring the energy to Cleveland and perform at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T,” Latto said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to supporting the growth of women’s basketball and continue to empower the entire female community.”

Latto has been one of the fastest-rising new music artists today. Based in Atlanta, the rapper has notably been nominated twice at the 2023 Grammys (Best New Artist, Best Melodic Rap Performance) and the American Music Awards.

Furthermore, a free concert like this should definitely help drum up even more excitement for the NCAA Women's Final Four, which should be an absolute doozy of a competition.

Who are predicted to go to the NCAA Women's Final Four?

Competition is extremely tough in NCAA women's basketball, as expected. But when picking which squad could go deep and have a chance at a national title, there are only four teams right now that stand out: Iowa, LSU, UConn and the still-undefeated South Carolina.

LSU and head coach Kim Mulkey look to repeat this season, and so far, they've been doing splendidly. Led by Angel Reese, the Lady Tigers are currently second in the SEC, just behind the Lady Gamecocks. They got all the confidence in the world heading into the postseason, and maybe fate could play its hand and let them face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes once again in the national title game.

As for South Carolina and UConn, they're right there in the mix, too--but one should arguably not underestimate HC Dawn Staley and her squad. They're the only college basketball squad in the entire nation still undefeated through 27 games, and almost none of their wins were even close.

On the other hand, the Huskies remain extremely competitive as well at 24-5 on the year, still being led by the indomitable (and future WNBA lottery pick) Paige Bueckers. But all of this will go out of the window once the postseason begins because in March Madness, literally anything can happen.