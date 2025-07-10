Laura Govan drops 2-word reaction after Alijah Arenas shares thoughts on Eric Musselman ahead of USC journey 

Laura Govan, the former partner of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas, showed support for her son, Alijah Arenas, as he prepares for his USC freshman campaign. Alijah survived a car crash in April, which delayed his training with the Trojans.

However, the five-star shooting guard is now with the team. An Instagram clip showed him in a practice session with USC coach Eric Musselman and his Trojans teammates. Arenas also shared his thoughts on his encounter with Musselman.

"Muss' energy is amazing," Arenas said on Thursday. "It's kind of what we needed. I struggled with talking. So that was kind of my biggest thing. Now I'm looking at other people like I struggled with that and I see how much it helps you. My job is to pick up the pace, help my teammates know what I'm doing."

Arenas admitted that he had to keep up with his teammates after being out for a while.

"So when I come to practice, after being you know three or four weeks out, I need to be already with them or ahead of the game," Arenas said. "That's why I feel like being a team is most important because you get to learn off each other and learn your weaknesses and strengths. I'm excited. I'm ready I can't stop moving. I'm excited to play with my team."

Govan shared the clip on her Instagram story.

"Mic'd Up!!!" Govan wrote.

Image via @lauramgovan

Alijah Arenas cleared to begin practice with USC

Alijah Arenas received positive words from USC coach Eric Musselman. Arenas was involved in a car crash in April and was placed in an induced coma. He was cleared by Musselman to resume practice with the team on Wednesday.

“Usually Alijah is following me around the court and talking to me,” Musselman said. “I think he knows the offense on paper, maybe better than anyone on our team. So he’s got an innate ability to kind of see things in a different manner."

Arenas joined the Trojans as the No. 7 prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Musselman revealed that he wants him to play at the two and three spots. The Trojans coach also said there were plans to have Arenas at point guard during the practice session.

