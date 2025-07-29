Laura Govan shares 2-word reaction as sons Aloni & Alijah Arenas link up with Donovan Mitchell days after Alijah's season-ending injury 

Alijah Arenas and his younger brother, Aloni, were pictured with six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in an Instagram story uploaded by Laura Govan, their mother on Sunday. The American TV actress also shared a video as the brothers took advice from Mitchell on the Sports Academy Swish court.&quot;My Boyz,&quot; Govan captioned her story with two red heart emojis.Laura Govan shares 2-word reaction as sons Aloni &amp; Alijah Arenas link up with Donovan Mitchell days after Alijah's season-ending injury (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)Her next story was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, Recruit Report.&quot;Soaking it ALL in,&quot; the caption of the story read.Alijah Arenas is on his road to recovery after a horrific car accident in April when his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was admitted to hospital because of excessive smoke inhalation. However, he recovered and was getting ready to start his collegiate career.On Thursday, though, NBA insider Chris Haynes broke the news about Arenas' torn meniscus, which would sideline him for at least 6-8 months. It seems to be a tough road for the guard, who remained one of the few players to keep their five-star status even after reclassification.After reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to 2025, the former Chatsworth High School player was ranked No. 12 nationally and third in the shooting guard position and California, according to On3's Industry Rankings.He received plenty of interest from top programs. He received offers from the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats but chose to sign with USC on June 20, after taking an unofficial visit to the program on Jan. 27.USC coach Eric Musselman talks about Alijah Arenas' injuryEric Musselman has had a torrid start to his USC career. He missed the NCAA Tournament in his first season, finishing with a 7-13 record in the Big Ten and 17-18 overall. With the signing of Arenas, the Trojans look much stronger, but he will miss the start of the season. Musselman talked about Arenas' injury while speaking with ESPN.&quot;Alijah is a tremendous worker, teammate, competitor and person,&quot; Eric Musselman said. &quot;He is understandably disappointed that he will not be able to take the court to start the season, but his health is our No. 1 priority. We have no doubt that he will come back even stronger. We look forward to supporting him during this process.&quot;Apart from Alijah Arenas, the Trojans also signed a four-star combo guard, Jerry Easter, from the 2025 Class.