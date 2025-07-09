Laura Govan, the former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, regularly supports her four children, all of whom play basketball. Govan often shares highlights and achievements of her kids on Instagram.

The American TV personality and actress shared videos of Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni Arenas practicing against each other in the gym on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"This is how you get good, playing against your brothers...," Govan captioned her first story as Hamiley Arenas played against Aloni.

Laura Govan shares heartwarming moments as Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni Arenas test their basketball skills (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Laura's second story saw Aloni and Alijah Arenas going up against each other.

"You NOT there yet, but it's coming," she captioned the story.

The stories were reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by Recruit Report.

Laura Govan's older son, Alijah Arenas, suffered a horrific car accident in April after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree. Fortunately, he made it out of the car before emergency responders arrived at the scene. He was hospitalized due to excessive smoke inhalation.

Arenas, who has now recovered, opened up about his experience at a USC press conference.

"I'm very lucky, you know, not even just to be here, I'm very lucky in just general in life," Arenas said in the video.

"You know, even where I'm at, USC, you guys are amazing, my coaching staff is amazing, my teammates are amazing. I don't even have any words to express how I feel about my life right now."

In his final year at Chatsworth High School, Arenas averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, leading the Chancellors to a 26-9 record and a California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.

Laura Govan's son, Alijah Arenas, will be joined by Jerry Easter next season

The USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman seems satisfied with just two additions from the Class of 2025. Apart from Alijah Arenas, the Trojans signed Jerry Easter, a four-star combo guard from Link Academy.

The Trojans also acquired Rodney Rice from the Maryland Terrapins, Jacob Cofie from the Virginia Cavaliers, Ezra Ausar from the Utah Utes and Gabe Dynes from the Youngstown State Penguins, among others, in the transfer portal.

