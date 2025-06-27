Lauren Betts drops 2-word reaction as Kiki Rice celebrates Cason Wallace’s NBA championship in latest IG dump

Kiki Rice is celebrating her NBA champion boyfriend, and Lauren Betts is living for it. Rice hard-launched her relationship with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Cason Wallace in her most recent Instagram photo dump.
Rice gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life with an Instagram post on Thursday. In three of the six pictures, the UCLA guard is posing with Wallace.
In the cover photo, the athletic power couple poses with their arms around one another. Another picture shows the two celebrating Wallace's NBA championship on the court, and yet another snap shows Rice and Wallace laughing as he holds the championship trophy.
Betts, Rice's Bruins teammate, hyped up the superstar couple in the comments.
"SOOO CUTE😍😍😍," Betts said.
Rice replied to the comment.
"😊😊," Rice wrote.
Rice has made her relationship public and is celebrating Wallace's accomplishments. In just his second NBA season, the guard has become a champion, and he has his girlfriend's support by his side.
Lauren Betts and sister Sienna recreate childhood picture at UCLA
Lauren Betts is preparing to add an exciting teammate at UCLA next season: her little sister Sienna. As the Betts sisters prepare to be college teammates, they're reminiscing on the past.
UCLA women's basketball posted a throwback picture of Lauren and Sienna playing Aurora basketball as children and added a recent photo of the two posing in their Bruins uniforms.
In the throwback snaps, the Betts pointed to their matching number 51 Aurora jerseys. The sisters recreated the picture at UCLA. Lauren still wears number 51, but Sienna’s UCLA uniform has number 16.
“Unfortunately you can’t have the same number… but you can have the same jersey again👀 We had to get an updated version of this iconic photo of the Betts sisters! #GoBruins,” UCLA women’s basketball said on X.
Lauren Betts has become a star in her two seasons with UCLA and is coming off a junior campaign in which she was named the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year.
Her little sister Sienna is a star in her own right. 247Sports lists her as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 and a five-star recruit. The 6'4" forward showed off her skill set in the 2025 McDonald's All-American game.
The Betts will look to use their talents to lead the Bruins to excellence next season.
