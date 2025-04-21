Former UCLA forward Janiah Barker announced her commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of next season. This announcement has drawn comments from several people, including her ex-teammate.

Barker started her college career at Texas A&M, where she played for two seasons before moving to UCLA for the 2024-25 season. With one year of eligibility left, the forward has decided to play with coach Kim Caldwell at the Lady Vols.

She announced this decision on Monday, posting a design of herself in a Tennessee jersey along with her name and the word “Committed.”

“All Glory To God #JKG @ladyvol_hoops,” she wrote in the caption.

One of her former teammates, Lauren Betts, who has been at UCLA for two seasons, reacted to this announcement.

“Congrats JB I love you 🥰🥰,” she wrote in the comments of the announcement post.

Lauren Betts drops 5-word reaction to Janiah Barker’s commitment to Tennessee. Credit: IG/@iamjaniahbarker

The 6-foot-4 Barker was a depth option for UCLA, playing 36 times with only three starts, averaging 17.5 minutes on the team’s historic run to the Final Four.

However, she still managed to average 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 46.5% from the field. She was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year for her performance.

That was a significant dropoff from her time at Texas A&M, where she started 34 games in 49 appearances. She averaged 12.7 and 12.2 points per game in her freshman and sophomore years, respectively, with the Aggies.

Bett, on the other hand, has been a guaranteed starter for the Bruins since joining from Stanford. In two years with the team, she played 63 games and started 61.

During UCLA’s first-ever Final Four run in the recently-concluded season, she led the team with points (20.2), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.9).

Janiah Barker becomes second Tennessee commit in offseason

NCAA Womens Basketball: Janiah Barker at the Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA - Source: Imagn

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell led the team to a Sweet 16 run in the 2024-25 campaign. She is looking to make the team better ahead of next season with the addition of SMU guard Nya Robertson and Barker.

Robertson committed to Tennessee on April 13, over a week before Barker announced her decision to join Tennessee.

