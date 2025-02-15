Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice detail key takeaways from JuJu Watkins' USC handing UCLA their first defeat of the season

UCLA stars Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice detailed a few key takeaways after the Bruins suffered their first defeat of the season on Thursday night to JuJu Watkins' USC. The No. 1 Bruins lost 71-60 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, and after the game, Betts and Rice pointed out some issues they need to address before heading into the NCAA Tournament.

"We just have to be better as a team," Betts said during the postgame press conference (5:15). "Like coach Cory said, we can't get down on ourselves right now. We just got to watch the film and learn from it.

"I think, defensively, we talk about rebounding, and that's something that we try to emphasize. But I think that's something we gotta do better at. So, we just gotta keep our heads up and keep going forward and that's all we can do."

Rice echoed Betts' sentiments and added that UCLA will look to bounce back against No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday.

"Obviously it sucks right now, but we have a game on Sunday. We have to regroup," Rice said. "Watch the film and prep for Michigan State. They are a really good team as well, but it sucks right now."

The Bruins went undefeated for 23 games before their defeat to No. 6 USC. While UCLA fought hard to keep its streak alive, JuJu Watkins proved to be the difference maker for the Trojans.

Kiki Rice heaps praise on USC's JuJu Watkins after UCLA's unbeaten streak ends

NCAA Womens Basketball: USC's JuJu Watkins (R) tussles with UCLA's Kiki Rice- Source: Imagn

Earlier in the press conference, Kiki Rice praised USC's Watkins, who posted 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and eight blocks to end UCLA's unbeaten run.

"I mean, good players make a lot of good plays and she [Watkins] made a lot of good plays tonight," Rice said. "She hit a lot of tough shots and we just got to adjust and be better next time." (Timestamp: 4:28)

Rice finished with 15 points, six assists and two rebounds while Betts recorded a team-high 18 points along with 13 rebounds and two assists.

While the loss to USC is somewhat of a blow for UCLA, it will aim to bounce back to the winning ways soon. The Bruins are now placed at No.2 in the Big Ten standings with the Trojans occupying the top spot.

