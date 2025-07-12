Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez & others react as UCLA basketball signs softball star Megan Grant 

UCLA women's softball star Megan Grant will play basketball as well in her senior year. The news was announced on the Bruins' Instagram page on Friday, which generated reactions from followers, including Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez.

"This Bruin Bomber is a Bruin Baller 🙂‍↕️💣. Welcome to UCLA Women’s Basketball, Megan Grant!" the program captioned.

Betts, Kiki Rice, Jaquez and others posted their reactions to the news, which include welcoming Grant to the basketball team.

"We love thisss," Rice wrote after sharing the a photo graphic of Grant on her Instagram story.

"LETS GOOOOO," Jaquez wrote on her Instagram story. "OMG. OMG. OMG," the junior guard added.

UCLA stars Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez react to Megan Grant joining the Bruins' team on IG story. Image via @kiki.rice, @gabrielajaquezz

Here are more comments from Betts and other college hoops enthusiasts.

"GET TF OUT," standout center Betts wrote.

"Obsessed!!!!" softball star Kelsey Stewart also wrote.

"On the field AND the court? Opponents don’t want to see her on the court fr," a fan commented.

"Wow!! 🔥," another fan commented.

Lauren Betts and others react to Megan Grant joining the Bruins' team on IG. Image via @uclawbb

Megan Grant speaks on joining UCLA basketball team

UCLA women's softball star Megan Grant will join the basketball team next season. The two-time All-American softball player disclosed the reason for her decision to play both sports during the 2025-26 season.

“Basketball was my first love and has always brought out a childlike spirit in me, so putting on this jersey and being a small piece in this historically great program is a dream come true,” she said Friday.

UCLA coach Cori Close talked about Grant's addition, praising her multi-talented skills that allow her to play both sports.

“She’s arguably the number one softball player in the United States, we’re trying to be the number one basketball program in the United States,” Close said.

“There’s a mindset crossover with that, so to combine her passion and joy for the game and having her standard of excellence and her mindset for her craft, that’s going to be a huge addition to our program.”

Grant helped the Bruins to consecutive Women's College World Series appearances, two Pac-12 Conference regular-season titles and a Pac-12 Tournament title. She also set the Big Ten single-season record for home runs with 26 and ranked in the top 10 nationally. The 5-foot-10 softball star will play as a guard/forward for the basketball team next season.

