Lauren Betts' mom drops 1-word reaction as UCLA star and her coach Cori Close bag double Naismith honors 

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins had a season to remember, and now, two of its biggest names have brought home prestigious honors. Head coach Cori Close has been named the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, junior center Lauren Betts earned the Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year award. This made Betts’ mother add to the celebration with a simple but heartfelt reaction.

Ad

The Bruins' official X/Twitter account shared an image of Cori Close and Lauren Betts holding their awards, captioning the post:

"These two are 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The excitement surrounding the announcement was evident, but it was Betts’ mother who added to it by retweeting the post. She even left with a one-word compliment:

"Congratulations!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bruins have been a force all year, finishing with a 34-2 record and securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now, with the Final Four on the horizon, Close and Betts are proving why they deserve their respective Naismith honors.

The Bruins will take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies in Tampa, Florida, for a shot at the national championship — their first-ever Final Four appearance in the NCAA era.

Cori Close’s path to Naismith Coach of the Year award alongside Lauren Betts' dominance

Under her leadership, the Bruins have reached new heights, including five Sweet 16 appearances, an Elite Eight run and now their first Final Four showcase. She has completely transformed the program since taking over 14 years ago.

Ad

"I’m not at a loss for words often, but I am about this award," Close said via DailyBruin.com.

"I’m humbled and grateful. It’s most meaningful because it gives me a chance to thank each player, staff member, role model, and mentor. May our work in the win and loss columns always pale in comparison to the work we do to help teach, mentor, and equip for life beyond the hardwood," she added.

Ad

While Close has been the architect of UCLA’s success, Lauren Betts has been the backbone of the team’s defensive dominance. The 6-foot-7 center transferred from Stanford ahead of the 2023-24 season and immediately made her presence felt.

Betts led the Big Ten in blocks, recording an impressive 99 swats over 33 games. She ranked No. 5 nationally in blocks per game with three while also averaging 20.o points and 9.6 rebounds. Her all-around play has made her one of the most feared defenders in the country and a crucial component of UCLA’s Final Four run.

Ad

"Defense is something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in," Betts said.

"Going into every single game, that’s honestly my biggest priority—how can I stop the person in front of me? But to even be up for an award like this is really meaningful to me, it’s truly appreciated," she added.

Ad

The Bruins’ double Naismith win is even more significant considering the broader landscape of women’s hoops. With Betts taking home the Defensive Player of the Year honor and Close being named Coach of the Year, UCLA has cemented itself as a premier destination for top talent. The Big Ten’s newest programs have dominated the awards, with USC’s JuJu Watkins also winning the Naismith Player of the Year.

Also Read: Lauren Betts explains how UCLA plans to beat Geno Auriemma's UConn in Final Four: "Don't fall asleep on any plays"

Can Lauren Betts lead Cori Close's team to a national championship this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here