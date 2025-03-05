Lauren Betts' mom expresses pride as UCLA superstar wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

Lauren Betts wrapped UCLA's first regular season in the Big Ten conference by winning special honors. The center was unanimously voted the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches. The Bruins shared the news on X on Tuesday, writing:

"Defensive Player of the Year 🚫 The B1G and UCLA single-season blocks leader is the league’s unanimous 2024-25 DPOY!"

Bett's mother, Michelle, reacted to the news, writing:

"Let’s go, Lolo!!!! Proud of you!"

Lauren Betts enjoyed an incredible junior season, averaging 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 blocks. She leads the Bruins in points, rebounds and blocks. With the new conference change, UCLA asserted its dominance among the Big Ten teams. The Bruins are No. 2 in the conference standings with a 16-2 record (27-2 overall)

Lauren Betts set to return to UCLA for another season run

Although she is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft, Lauren Betts announced via ESPN that she will be returning for her senior season. The center spent her freshman year at Stanford before transferring to UCLA. She will be looking to finish her college career with the Bruins.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

The furthest UCLA has advanced in the NCAA Tournament is Elite Eight in 2018. The Bruins consistently ranked No. 1 in the AP top 25 rankings from Week 4 to Week 15 and have the biggest chance to win the NCAA championship. And Betts is hoping to claim it.

"I want to win a national championship, obviously, if not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully we could just do it both times," she said.

In addition to this, the center has a personal reason for the return as her sister, Sienna Betts, signed in November to play for the UCLA Bruins.

"I think that I would be crazy if I gave up the opportunity to play with my sister, so obviously, I'm going to come back next year," Betts said.

Lauren Betts and the Bruins will start their Big Ten Tournament campaign on Friday.

