Lauren Betts comes from a family where sport is given a lot of priority. While she's making a name for herself at UCLA, her sister Sienna is set to join her in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Michelle Betts was seen cheering for her son, Dylan, as he pulled off some exceptional moves on the court.

The Colorado native, a 7-foot-2 center, who can also play as a forward, represents Cherry Creek High School. He's extremely athletic, and the early signs suggest that the youngster may flourish as good as his sisters in the coming years.

Michelle posted a video on X highlighting Dylan's shifty moves, followed by a dunk.

"Baby boy!!!," she wrote along with a few fire emojis.

It will be interesting to follow Dylan's career graph. The young center was invited to USA Basketball's 2025 Men's Junior National Team mini camp in April. It proves that at 15, he's already turning heads with his moves on the court.

Lauren Betts returning to the UCLA Bruins for her senior year in the 2025-26 campaign

Lauren Betts had a stunning 2024-25 campaign, guiding the UCLA Bruins to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Their journey in the competition came to a heartbreaking end when they lost to the UConn Huskies.

The 6-foot-5 center was eligible for the recently concluded WNBA draft but decided to forego that and return to UCLA. That's mainly due to her attachment with the coaches, teammates and the overall college experience.

Lauren Betts finished with an average of 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She shot 64.8%, averaging 2.9 blocks per game. She had a sensational NCAA tournament, dropping consecutive 30-plus point games in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight against the Richmond Spiders and Ole Miss Rebels, respectively.

She also dropped a 26-game game against UConn in the Final Four in a losing cause. So her return to UCLA will surely help the program as they once again gear up to chase history.

