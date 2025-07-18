Lauren Betts was a proud sister after her younger sister, Sienna Betts, was signed by the UCLA Bruins. The two sisters will play college basketball together next season, with Sienna Betts entering her senior year. They also have a brother, Dylan Betts, who is a member of the Class of 2028.

The 15-year-old played his sophomore year at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado. However, he posted the news about transferring to the IMG Academy on his Instagram account on Thursday. Lauren Betts reshared the post on her Instagram story.

"YAYYYYY DJ SOO PROUD OF YOU,'' Betts captioned her story.

Lauren Betts reacts as brother Dylan Betts announces next step in high school career (Image via Instagram Lauren Betts)

Check out the original post by Dylan Betts.

"im blessed to announce that i will be having my next chapter at IMG Academy. 🙏," he posted.

Last season, he played 17 games and averaged 7.7 points, 1.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game. His team finished with a 10-15 record and a 2-5 record in the Colorado Section 6A/5A Centennial Basketball League, placing sixth.

In the CHSAA boys' state tournament, the Bruins were knocked out in the second round after a 75-43 loss against Ralston Valley.

He also played in the Adidas 3SSB in the 2023-24 season and averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 2.1 blocks, and was also a part of the Adidas JR. 3SSB Regional Qualifier #2 2024, recording 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

The 7-foot-2 center was also invited to the USA Basketball’s 2025 Men’s Junior National Team April minicamp in San Antonio, Texas.

“It means a lot to me,” Betts said of being one of 65 athletes invited to the minicamp. “Definitely, it’s very hard to be selected. Lots of good competition out here. You’ve got to be confident and [not] be scared of anybody.”

Dylan Betts commends Sienna and Lauren Betts

Dylan Betts holds offers from programs, including Purdue Boilermakers, California Golden Bears, UNLV and Wisconsin Badgers.

The future IMG Academy player talked about the influence of his elder sisters and how they helped him.

"You definitely learn a lot as you watch them,” Betts said of his sisters. “They’re very talented and they obviously know a lot. Watching both of them, you just learn what it takes to be a USA Basketball player and the communication you need, everything."

"All the confidence, and [they] just give off details on how to be a good USA Basketball player. It’s a good role model."

Dylan Betts still has two years of high school left.

