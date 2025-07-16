Lauren Betts reacts as UCLA teammate Gabriela Jaquez shares a wholesome photo dump featuring her 

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts reacted to teammate Gabriela Jaquez's Instagram post on Tuesday. Jaquez posted a series of snaps, which featured Betts, to update her followers on how her offseason was going.

The photos featured the incoming Bruins senior at various locations, including a coffee shop, at the beach and in the street, either by herself or hanging out with friends.

"Out and about," Jaquez captioned the post.

Betts showed her teammate some love in the comments section.

"So cute. I LOVE YOU," she wrote in two comments.

Lauren Betts reacts to UCLA teammate Gabriela Jaquez's IG post. Image via @gabrielajaquezz

Betts and Jaquez enjoyed a stellar season for UCLA, helping the Bruins to their first Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament. The Bruins were also the top-ranked team for most of the 2024-25 season, with Betts leading the team with 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

Jaquez also had a decent season, averaging 9.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.2 apg on 52.3% shooting per game. However, the 21-year-old had a better showing at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, where she represented Mexico for the first time. She averaged 12 ppg, 6.1 rpg, and 1.1 apg across seven games to help her team finish seventh at the tournament.

The 6'0'' forward also earned the Rising Star award for her stellar displays during the AmeriCup.

Lauren Betts reacts as sister Sienna dominates in USA U19 FIBA women's World Cup win

Lauren Betts was a proud big sister after her younger sister, Sienna Betts, displayed a dominant performance for Team USA at the FIBA Women's World Cup in the Czech Republic. Sienna led the Americans with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in a commanding 134-53 victory over South Korea on Saturday.

Following the win, USA Basketball posted on Instagram about Betts and the game. Lauren hyped up her sister with two words in the comments section.

"YEAH SIII," she wrote.

Lauren Betts hypes younger sister Sienna Betts for U19 FIBA Women's World Cup performance on IG. Image via @usabasketball

Both Betts sisters will play for UCLA for the 2025-26 season. Sienna, who was the No. 2 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 and its No. 1 power forward, committed her collegiate basketball career to the Bruins and is expected to play a dominant role for the team, just as her big sister has done.

