Lauren Betts Stats Tonight - How did the UCLA star fare vs Iowa? (Feb. 23) 

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts posted yet another double-double for the third-ranked team in the country on Sunday, Feb. 23. Matched up against the gutsy unranked Iowa Hawkeyes, the third-year stalwart's performance propelled her team to a tight two-point victory, 67-65, for their 14th Big Ten conference triumph, 26th overall.

In 34 minutes played, Betts tallied a game-high 22 markers on an uber-efficient 9-of-12 overall clip, 12 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks, where she was once again a force down low in the hotly-contested affair.

Betts opened the scoring right away for the Cori Close-coached squad with three straight layups with rebounds and a block that gave UCLA the early advantage, 8-2. Her positioning on the glass then aided her team to stay afloat of the impactful play of the opposition, as the Bruins led by a tight two points after the first period, 14-12.

As the junior was subbed back in for the second frame, she immediately scored consecutive lay-ins to help her squad in the back-and-forth sequence. A couple of made free throws and a block capped off the first half for Betts in terms of her stats, but it was not sufficient as the Bruins trailed by seven, 36-29, heading into the second half.

The third period is truly when Lauren Betts shows the kind of sensation she is, finding ways to score inside while continuing to alter shots on the defensive end. This would propel UCLA to trim down the Hawkeyes' advantage throughout the quarter, as the game was knotted up at 50-all with one last quarter of play.

It was anyone ball's game to come out victorious in the layover frame, as Betts maintained her toughness inside by corralling down caroms. As she was constantly on the interior, her tip-in at the 3:38 mark extended the Bruins lead to three, 59-56. The Colorado native then got a dime, before a free throw with 28 seconds left helped Betts and Co. steal a 67-65 win in front of a hostile crowd.

Take a look at Lauren Betts' full stat line in the win over Iowa on Sunday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lauren Betts 34 22 12 2 0 3 9-12 0-0 4-7 4 2

Lauren Betts has scored in double figures in every game this season

With the 22 points she logged against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Lauren Betts continued her current streak of at least 10 points in every game of the 2024-2025 season. This serves as a testament to the kind of remarkable third campaign she is putting up, with averages of a team-high 19.7 markers, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.9 swats per contest.

The UCLA Bruins have two regular season conference matchups left on their schedule, as Betts hopes to finish the year off with double figures scoring in every fixture she has suited up for. They'll face the unranked Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, on the road before hosting the marquee rematch between them and the fourth-ranked USC Trojans on March 1st.

