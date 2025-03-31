Lauren Betts Stats Tonight: How did UCLA star fare vs LSU in Women's March Madness Elite 8 (Mar. 30)

Lauren Betts continued her March Madness Naismith Women's Player of the Year push on Sunday, producing solid numbers despite being hounded by early foul trouble in No. 1 UCLA's (34-2) 72-65 win over No. 3 LSU (31-6) in the Elite Eight at the Spokane Arena.

The 6-foot-7 center finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and six blocks in 25 minutes to help the Bruins barge into their first Final Four in program history. Betts shot 7-for-14 and 3-for-6 from free throws for Cori Close's team, who are set to face the winner of the USC-UConn clash in the Final Four.

The junior center had a great start for UCLA, scoring six points, one rebound, and two blocks. But she sat out the last 57 seconds of the first quarter and the whole second period after committing her second personal foul.

Betts returned in the second half and imposed her will against the smaller LSU lineup, tallying six points, four rebounds, one steal, and four blocks in the third quarter. Her production helped quell a Lady Tigers rally as the Bruins held on to the lead 46-41.

The Centennial, Colorado-born center picked up where she left off in the payoff period, producing five points, two rebounds, and a key assist to Gabriela Jaquez, who made a 3-pointer that increased UCLA's lead to 62-53 with 1:20 left.

LSU tried to mount a last-minute surge, but the Bruins calmly sank 10 free throws during that stretch to preserve the win and secure their first Final Four ticket.

Here are Lauren Betts' final stats in UCLA's Elite Eight win over LSU:

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Lauren Betts 25 17 7 4-3 1 1 6 7-14 0-0 3-6 2 5

Jaquez, Gardiner combine for 9 3-pointers to help Lauren Betts, UCLA beat LSU

Gabriela Jaquez and Timea Gardiner combined for nine 3-pointers and 33 points, helping Lauren Betts carry UCLA's offense in its win over LSU in the Elite Eight. Jaquez went 4-for-5 from the 3-point line for 18 points while Gardiner sizzled from way downtown, making 5-for-8 shots to finish with 15 points off the bench for the Bruins, who outscored LSU in bench points 22-6.

The 6-foot Jaquez added eight rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes while the 6-foot-3 Gardiner contributed three rebounds, two assists, and one steal for UCLA, who shot 41.7 from the 3-point line. In the Bruins' previous game against Ole Miss, Jaquez scored six points while Gardiner went scoreless.

UCLA proved their calmness under pressure, making 12 straight free throws in the last 2:05 to hold off LSU and preserve the win.

Flau'Jae Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks while Aneesah Morrow added 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Mikaylah Williams finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block for LSU, who were ousted in the Elite Eight for the second straight season.

What did you think about Lauren Betts' performance against LSU? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

