Lauren Betts Stats Tonight: How did the UCLA star fare vs Nebraska? (March 7)

Lauren Betts cemented her status as the best center in the nation, worthy of receiving National Player of the Year votes, after putting a masterful performance in UCLA's 85-74 win over Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-7 center finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and seven blocks in 36 minutes to help the No. 2 seed Bruins reach the tournament semifinals. They will face the winner of the Iowa-Ohio State quarterfinal pairing.

Betts produced six points, two rebounds, three assists and one block in the first quarter as the Bruins stormed to a 27-17 lead. She added seven points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the second quarter for UCLA, which held on to a 41-39 lead despite allowing Nebraska to pull closer by dropping 22 points.

She used her enormous frame to dominate the paint in the third period, producing seven points, five rebounds and three blocks. Betts teamed up with Gabriela Jaquez to give the Bruins a seven-point lead approaching the fourth quarter.

Betts continued to pound the ball into the paint, taking advantage of her smaller guards and came up with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in the payoff period. Her performance helped cement her status as one of the top candidates for the National Player of the Year award this season.

Here are Lauren Betts' final stats in UCLA's win over Nebraska:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lauren Betts 36 28 13 5 3 7 11-15 0-0 6-7 0 2

Bruins vs Cornhuskers Game Recap: Lauren Betts-led UCLA dominates Nebraska to win Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal clash

UCLA pounded the rock and outplayed Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The Bruins ruled the battle off the glass despite shooting 44.1% from the field compared to Nebraska's 48.4%.

The Cori Close-led team hauled down 39 rebounds, 16 from the offensive glass. Lauren Betts was responsible for half of the team's offensive boards. The Bruins limited the Cornhuskers to 27 boards (eight offensive). They also won the inside points (48-40) and the blocks (9-4) battles, thanks in large part to Betts.

UCLA had more free-throw attempts than Nebraska (23-8) thanks to their aggressiveness in the paint which forced Nebraska to commit 22 fouls. Gabriela Jaquez supported Lauren Betts' offensive outburst with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Kiki Rice added 14 points and nine assists.

Britt Prince led Nebraska with 24 points, one rebound, six assists and one block while Alexis Markowski added 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

What did you think about Lauren Betts' performance against Nebraska? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

