Lauren Betts Stats Tonight: How did UCLA star fare vs Ole Miss in Women's March Madness Sweet 16 (Mar. 28)

Lauren Betts solidified her status as one of the best players this season by producing a near-perfect performance in UCLA's 76-62 win over Ole Miss (22-10) in the 2025 Women's March Madness Sweet 16 on Friday at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Ad

Betts tallied 31 points on 15-for-16 shooting and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line to lead the No. 1 Bruins' (32-2) offense in pulling away from the Rebels in the second half.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-7 center was almost unstoppable in the first half. She already had 16 points, on 8-for-9 shooting, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

She opened the game with a 10-point outburst, making all five attempts in the first quarter, giving Cori Close's team a 19-12 cushion in the opening period.

Despite Betts' almost perfect play for UCLA, they couldn't put away Ole Miss. The Rebels fought back in the second period, outscoring the Bruins 17-11 to go within one point off the lead at halftime.

Ad

The center came back strong in the third period and helped UCLA outscore Ole Miss 25-15 and pulled away 55-44. Betts ruled the post, knocking down eight points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

The junior had seven points and two rebounds in the payoff period to help UCLA solidify the lead en route to a fiery win over Ole Miss.

Here are Lauren Betts' final stats in UCLA's win over Ole Miss:

Ad

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Lauren Betts 31 31 10 2-8 2 0 3 15-16 0-0 1-2 3 4

Ad

UCLA scorches Ole Miss to make the Elite Eight

UCLA put up solid numbers from the field to knock out Ole Miss from 2025 NCAA Tournament contention on Friday. The Bruins shot 60% from the field, thanks mostly to Lauren Betts' 15-of-16 shooting.

Cori Close's team also shot 44.4% from the 3-point line and made the Rebels pick their poison on which offensive attack they should hold up in the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bruins' defense was also suffocating, limiting Ole Miss to 32.4% from the field, including 18.2% from the 3-point line. They misfired on their perimeter attempts, allowing UCLA to camp in the middle and clog the paint.

Kiki Rice added 13 points, three rebounds and seven assists for UCLA, which will face another SEC team in No. 3 LSU (31-5) on Sunday 3 p.m. ET at the Spokane Arena.

Tameiya Sadler led Ole Miss with 14 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals while Kennedy Todd-Williams put up 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. KK Deans contributed 13 points, two rebounds and one block for the Rebels, who were outclassed in inside points, 48-34.

Ad

What did you think of Lauren Betts' performance against Ole Miss? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here