Lauren Betts Stats Tonight: How did UCLA star perform vs UConn in Women's March Madness Final Four (Apr. 4)

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts single-handedly scored more than half of her team's points in Friday's NCAA Final Four game against the Uconn Huskies. Unfortunately for her and her team though, it wasn't enough for them to uncork the win against as they were trounced out of this year's national tournament with a disheartening 34-point defeat, 85-51.

In 35 minutes of action, Betts tallied a game-high 26 points on an efficient 11-of-18 overall shooting, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block as the Bruins see their successful 2024-2025 campaign come to a close.

Betts opened her squad's scoring at the 8:31 mark of the first period. After a couple of defensive plays with a block and a steal, she scored the majority of the Cori Close-coached team's points for the remainder of the quarter. However, it wasn't enough as they still trailed by 10 points, 23-13, going into the second frame.

The second quarter then started off for Betts with back-to-back lay-ins, through which she was doing everything she could to propel the Bruins. Contributing in a multitude of facets all over the game, UCLA tried all they could to stay within striking distance of the lead. Unfortunately for Betts and Co., they were then down by 20 markers, 42-22, to close the first half.

In the third period, Betts went right back into both her offensive and defensive bags, as she was willing her team to stay in the game. The Huskies continued to pull away though, much to their dismay, as every move that UCLA made was quickly combatted with another. By the end of the frame, UConn kept their lead afloat as the Bruins trailed by 23 points, 60-37, heading into the final period.

With 10 minutes left in their do-or-die situation, Betts went ballistic in the fourth quarter with score after score. But, her one-man show was insufficient to dent their opponents' edge, as they went on to lose by 34 markers, 85-51.

Check out Lauren Betts' full statline for the loss on Friday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lauren Betts 35 26 5 1 2 1 11-18 0-0 4-4 1 0

The 2025 UCLA Bruins March Madness run was the deepest in program history

Despite bowing out of the NCAA Final Four by a wide margin, the 2024-2025 campaign is still considered to be one of the best runs for the UCLA Bruins in program history given that this is the first time they ever made it into the semifinals of March Madness.

Previously, Lauren Betts and Co. also snagged their first-ever Big 12 conference tournament championship earlier in the year while finishing with an overall record of 34-3, 16-2 during conference play.

