Lauren Betts' UCLA teammate announces transfer portal move to Kim Caldwell's Tennessee

Lauren Betts’ teammate Janiah Barker has announced that she is joining the Tennessee Lady Volunteers after just a season with the UCLA Bruins. This will be the second time that Barker will be switching teams after previously playing for Texas A&M.

The 2022 class No. 3 recruit entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after a decent season with UCLA that saw her put up 7.4 points, six rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. She also shot 46.5% from the field. Barker helped UCLA to an impressive 34-3 record and reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, where it lost to eventual champions UConn.

Although she has not revealed her reason for leaving the UCLA Bruins, it would likely be her lack of consistent minutes. Although she won the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Award, her minutes could even be reduced significantly next season, with Sienna Betts, the younger sister of Lauren Betts, joining UCLA for next season.

First off, it seems that coach Kim Caldwell is building something, as the Lady Volunteers now have four top-30 players from the 2022 class. The Lady Vols had Ruby Whitehorn, Talaysia Cooper, and Zee Spearman before, so with Janiah Barker joining, it is now four.

Barker’s arrival is expected to make the effects of the departures of Jillian Hollingshead and Sara Puckett not really felt. Recall that Hollingshead and Puckett are ineligible for next season, so Barker should do a good job of filling the void. She is quite a proficient scorer, and although she struggled with her 3-point shots last season as she shot 18.2%, she can be excused for just having an off season because she shot 40.7% in her freshman year and 34.3% in her sophomore year.

The Marietta native is also a good rebounder of the ball at 6-foot-4, and her stats are proof of that. Barker also play good defense and is quite athletic, so that gives the Lady Vols a slight edge.

Can Janiah Barker be the x-factor for the Lady Vols?

After reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament last season, the Lady Vols will be looking to do one better next season. Tennessee has also added SMU guard Nya Robertson to its roster, so that's some improvement, given that the core of the team is still available.

Barker could be a starter for the Lady Vols next season, and she will look to prove to Coach Kim Caldwell that she deserves her spot in the team.

