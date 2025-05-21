  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Lawsuits and cheating, that's what we're headed back to": Analyst points out major flaw in proposed salary cap rule in House vs. NCAA settlement

"Lawsuits and cheating, that's what we're headed back to": Analyst points out major flaw in proposed salary cap rule in House vs. NCAA settlement

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified May 21, 2025 11:18 GMT
The Big Ten and SEC conferences
The Big Ten and SEC conferences

The historic House vs. NCAA settlement deal could change the face of college sports after mandating that student-athletes be part of a revenue-sharing agreement with the programs they represent. The matter is expected to be settled this week by California judge Claudia Wilken and would go into effect on July 1.

Ad

Included in the settlement is a proposed salary cap and agreement by schools to share up to $20.5 million in revenue annually with their players, which has opened a can of worms in terms of enforceability.

During Tuesday's segment of the "CBS College Basketball" show, analyst Gary Parrish pointed out the flaws in the salary cap mandate of the House vs. NCAA settlement (30:35).

"Do you really think some SEC program is going to be in a recruiting war with Villanova and going to have to sit there and deal with this possible fact? Villanova can legally offer you X amount of dollars and we can only legally offer you a fraction of that, in part because we have big-time football and they don't," Parrish said. "So now we just have to lose this five-star, program-changing prospect to Villanova?
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Do you really think an SEC program is going to let that happen? They're going to do the same thing they've always done. Do what they have to do to get the player on campus. That's where we're headed. Listen, lawsuits and cheating. It'll be lawsuits that change the rules again if they win. And if the lawsuits fail, then we're just back to cheating. You cannot cap the SEC."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Power Four conferences combat House vs. NCAA rules

According to a Yahoo Sports report, the Power Four conferences, including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC, have come up with an ironclad draft that they would require all their member schools to sign, mandating how the new House vs. NCAA settlement rules would be executed.

“You have to sign it (the draft),” one athletic director told Yahoo Sports, “or we don’t play you.”
Ad
“As a condition of membership, you must comply with the settlement and enforcement,” a power conference president told Yahoo Sports.

College sports have entered a murky area legally with the House vs. NCAA settlement deal, and the formation of the College Sports Commission to oversee its enforcement is the Power Four's response to try and regulate the new rules.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications