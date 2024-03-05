LeBron James is reportedly pushing for Dusty May as next Ohio State HC for 1 Bryce James reason

While LeBron James has been very vocal about his desire to play with his eldest son, Bronny James, many believe that his younger son, Bryce James, could be the better prospect. Furthermore, a recent commercial appearance for Beats by Dre suggested that he could be interested in playing with Bryce, who is now in his junior year of high school.

Michael Wachsman of College Football Focus revealed that LeBron could be pushing for the Ohio State Buckeyes to hire Florida Atlantic Owls coach Dusty May, tweeting:

"A quick nugget on the OSU basketball coaching search (though if the Buckeyes keep playing the way they have lately maybe the search won't be needed): One name that has come up is FAU coach Dusty May, and he is the guy LeBron James is pushing for.

"Word is that if OSU does end up hiring May, LeBron's youngest son, Bryce, is almost assured of attending Ohio State. Additionally, James would help out the basketball program with a large monetary donation, in the millions. #CFB2024 #OSUHoops"

Check out Michael Wachsman's tweet on LeBron James and Dusty May below:

Expand Tweet

The Buckeyes fired head coach Chris Holtmann after a 14-11 start this season and are 4-1 under interim head coach Jake Diebler. May is expected to be among several coaches targeted by Ohio State and it appears that he could be James' top choice for the position.

LeBron James calls out critics of Bronny James

Bronny James has had an up-and-down true freshman season. ESPN recently moved the USC Trojans guard from their 2024 NBA mock draft to their 2025 NBA mock draft, prompting LeBron James to tweet:

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

He advised younger athletes to avoid the noise, adding:

"And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE! ✌🏾👑"

Check out a screenshot of LeBron James' tweets below:

After missing the first eight games of the season following an offseason cardiac arrest, Bronny made his collegiate debut less than five months after the incident. He is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in just 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 37.0% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line.