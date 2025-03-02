LeBron James's ex-teammate Carlos Boozer has one-word response to Baye Ndongo's dunking highlights from his career-high night

Georgia Tech sophomore Baye Ndongo caught the basketball world by storm with his performance against NC State. Ndongo had a career-high night, recording 29 points and 17 rebounds in 37 minutes. Highlights of the game showed Ndongo performing a series of high-flying dunks.

Ad

The 22-year-old showed off his athletic ability as he went on to slam the ball down multiple times throughout the game. LeBron James’s ex-teammate Carlos Boozer had a one-word response to Ndongo’s explosive highlights:

"BALLER," Carlos Boozer wrote on Instagram while commenting on a video showing the sophomore's highlights.

Carlos Boozer's comment on Baye Ndongo's highlights against NC State (Image via Instagram/@accnetwork)

The original post highlighting Ndongo’s prowess in the air also featured a snippet of Carlos Boozer calling out Baye Ndongo’s name at the top of his lungs. Ndongo is approaching the end of his second season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He decided to return for another year after withdrawing from the NBA draft last year.

Ad

Trending

During his freshman year, the 22-year-old averaged 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He has slightly improved this season, averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. It is also worth noting that Ndongo has taken a big step forward over his last five games, averaging 19.6 points and 15.6 rebounds.

Baye Ndongo’s impressive performances keep Georgia Tech afloat

Ndongo’s showing against NC State isn’t a one-off performance from the forward. The 22-year-old has come to life during the second half of the season. The Yellow Jackets held a record of 9-12 last month but have now improved to 15-14 following a string of impressive performances from the forward.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting that he has scored in double digits over his last 10 outings. The sophomore also had another career-high night against the California Golden Bears on February 16. He recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds, including a last-minute tip to help the Yellow Jackets grab a 90-88 win in overtime.

Thanks to Ndongo's impressive run during the second half of the season, the Yellow Jackets have now locked a place in the 2025 ACC men’s basketball tournament. Depending on how far the Yellow Jackets go, they will face off against teams like Duke, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish eliminated them during last year’s playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here