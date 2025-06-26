LeBron James' signature 3 or Stephen Curry's iconic no-look 3 - Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and other NBA draftees take their pick 

No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg, top prospect Dylan Harper and several other draftees had a quick-fire interview with Overtime ahead of the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday.

They were asked which move they think is more disrespectful on the court, LeBron James' signature 3 or Stephen Curry's iconic no-look 3?

"LeBron, probably Bron," Flagg said. "I feel like you know it's coming, but like, he just does it anyway. You know what I mean."

Dylan Harper, Liam McNeely, Collin Murray-Boyles and a couple of other draftees also felt LeBron James' signature 3 was the more disrespectful move:

"Lebron's signature 3. He looks at the ball, look at you in your eyes, step back," Harper said.

"The LeBron James signature 3, cos, like everyone in the gym knows it's coming," McNeely commented.

"LeBron signature 3, cos you see the shit coming from a mile away," Murray-Boyles added.

On the other hand, Ace Bailey, Asa Newell and a few other draftees preferred Stephen Curry's iconic no-look 3-pointer:

"Curry no look," Bailey said.

"I mean a Curry 3, no look. That's nasty. Turn around, it's already going in the rim, I mean that's disrespectful," Newell added.

The 2025 NBA draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It's a two-day event, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dallas Mavericks select Duke's Cooper Flagg No. 1

As expected, the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward had quite an impressive year with the Duke Blue Devils in his one season playing college basketball.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, helping Duke to an NCAA Final Four appearance.

Speaking on his selection, Flagg expressed his joy:

"I'm feeling amazing. It's a dream come true, to be honest."

The Dallas Mavericks have now made the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft for just the second time in franchise history; the first was back in 1981 when they selected Mark Aguirre out of DePaul.

