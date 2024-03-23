LeBron James' son Bronny James among star athletes to collab with $1.8 trillion tech giant Google for latest campaign

Google is using the star power of athletes to drive its latest campaign. Using the likes of Sha'carri Richardson, Naomi Campbell, and Brent Faiyaz, alongside college basketball superstar Bronny James, the 1.8 trillion tech giant is aiming for the youth with its latest feature.

The quartet gave their opinion on joining the Google banner, with its 'Circle to Search' feature, available on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Naomi Campbell felt extremely optimistic about the new update from Google, promising it would 'revolutionize' the search space.

"Googling is practically second nature to me, and with the Circle to Search feature, I can find things even faster by just circling an item in a photo. This technology is pure genius. It makes complex AI seem effortless. Mark my words, this is going to revolutionize how the world searches for information, and I am thrilled to be part of it."

In the case of Sha'Carri, the entire partnership was a full-circle moment for her with her statement echoing what Naomi said.

"For me, this partnership with Google is a 'wow' and full circle moment. I literally Google everything! And now with the Circle to Search feature, I can find things even faster by just circling an item in a photo. The technology makes complex AI feel simple and straight to the point. This is going to change how the world searches for information and I get to be part of it."

Brent Faiyaz for his part, kept it short and sweet with his comments, showing his excitement for the new feature to launch.

"This partnership with Google is about more than just a new feature on your phone; it's about innovation and finding inspiration in unlikey places. I'm excite for others to try Circle to Search."

For LeBron James' eldest son, the choice for the partnership was simple. He gave the feature and product a try and was instantly hooked to it. According to Bronny James, the 'easy to use' nature of the feature was what made it so lucrative

"Circle to Search is super easy to use! I had a good time showing off this new AI feature that's exclusive to Android phones."

Google explains what the Circle to Search feature is using Bronny James and others

Starting with Bronny, the four stars were part of an advertisement as part of the promotional campaign for the Circle to Search feature. The video hoped to show off what the feature could do.

Bronny James for USC

For any picture, a simple circling of the part you want to find out about will initiate a Google search for the part in question. Throughout the videos, stars showcased the feature while searching for parts in each other's latest uploads.

