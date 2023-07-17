LeBron James' son Bronny James sings karaoke at USC team dinner: Does Trojans guard have a future career in music?

All eyes will be on NBA legend LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James next season as he begins his college basketball journey with the USC Trojans.

While he has had scouts evaluating him long before he even reached high school, Bronny is one step away from the NBA. A strong season at USC could help him rise up draft boards and into the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft.

While his USC debut is still about four months away, the son of future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James appears to be bonding with his new team. In footage shared by assistant coach Eric Mobley, the father of former Trojans Evan and Isaiah Mobley, the Trojans partook in karaoke at the team dinner.

Check out the footage of Bronny James and the USC Trojans below:

While Bronny has had immense pressure on him due to the pedigree of his father, he appears to be fitting in just fine with his new team.

Although he's just a freshman and will join the roster alongside Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, he will bring extra attention to the entire Trojans program.

While Bronny may not have a career in the waiting as a musician, he's on track to achieving his goal of reaching the NBA. It's unclear, though, if LeBron will achieve his goal of sharing the court with his son in the 2024-25 season.

Can Bronny James help USC Trojans reach Final Four?

The USC Trojans have reached the Final Four just two times, with the most recent coming in 1954. Bronny will look to help the program end that near seven-decade droughy.

The Trojans finished last season with a 22-11 record and were a 10th seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. They were, however, unable to make it past the first round, losing to the Michigan State Spartans.

USC revamped their roster, landing the third-ranked recruiting class in 2023. The only schools who brought in higher-rated classes were the Kentucky Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils, two blue bloods and perennial leaders in recruiting.

While the addition of Bronny James and Isaiah Collier will help the Trojans, it's unclear if they have enough to reach the Final Four. One thing that's clear, though, is that they have a much better chance of doing so than in previous seasons.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault