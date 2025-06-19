LeBron James' son Bryce James, Brayden Burries and more begin training with Arizona squad ahead of debut season [IN PICS]

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA champion LeBron James, was among other players who featured in Arizona Basketball's Instagram post on Thursday. The players were seen sweating it out in the gym.

Check out some pictures below.

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, Brayden Burries and more begin training with Arizona squad ahead of debut season (Image via Instagram @arizonambb)

Brayden Burries training at Arizona facility (Image via Instagram @arizonambb)

Four-star recruit Dwayne Aristode (Image via Instagram @arizonambb)

Evan Nelson training with Arizona (Image via Instagram @arizonambb)

Here's the original post.

James accompanied new signings Brayden Burries, Dwayne Aristode, Mabilmawut Kon and Motiejus Krivas. The carousel also featured Anthony Dell'Orso, Jaden Bradley and Evan Nelson, who was acquired from the Harvard Crimson in the transfer portal.

However, Arizona's five-star signee Koa Peat was missing after being selected in the 18-member roster set to represent Team USA at the U19 World Cup in Switzerland.

Peat was the only player from the Wildcats who was shortlisted from 31 athletes present at the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado.

Bryce James, who is ranked 213th nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position and 27th in California (as per On3's Industry Rankings), reportedly received offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Duquesne Dukes and his elder brother Bronny James' alma mater, USC.

He took unofficial visits to Ohio State on Oct. 7 and USC on Oct. 19, 2023. However, he signed for the Wildcats on Apr. 18 after an unofficial visit on Nov. 22 last year.

Bryce James's father LeBron James says he doesn't interfere with his kids' coaching

It is very common for parents to see how their kids are coached. However, the Lakers said he did not interfere with his kids' coaching in the latest episode of his podcast "Mind The Game" on Sunday, along with Steve Nash and Luka Doncic.

He also said he had never been to any of his kids' practice sessions.

"I've never got involved with my kids' coaches. From Bronny going up to where he's now, to when Bryce was on his way to Arizona, I've never got involved. I've never went to a practice and sat through practice the whole time and see how my son was utilized.

"I'm never down on the phone with the coaches ... Listen, coach my son, coach him however you want to. I hope you hold him more accountable than any other kid here."

Bryce James, who will start his collegiate career next season, will look to follow in his brother's footsteps.

