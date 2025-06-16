Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James' son, Bryce James, finished his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon last season. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is known for supporting his friends and teammates on his social media.

This time, the Arizona Wildcats signee shared a highlight reel of the son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Chris Paul II. The highlight was originally posted by The Hoops Pill on Instagram on Sunday.

"Straight," James captioned his story with a bucket emoji.

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, drops 1 word reaction to Chris Paul II, showing off impressive moves (Image via Instagram @_justbryce)

The reel shows Chris Paul II playing for Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood, California. The Class of 2028 recruit displayed some shifty dribbling moves to convert tough layups in the paint and his tremendous passing abilities.

In the Nike EYBL E15, he led his father's team, Team CP3, to the first spot in Division C. They finished the second session with a 6-2 record and six points. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in the circuit and scored in double digits against Meanstreets and Mac Irvin Fire.

In the 68-64 loss against the Mac Irvin Fire on May 25, Chris Paul II recorded 13 points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 2-for-6 from behind the 3-point line. He also had two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25:46 minutes.

However, he was the main force in Team CP3's 74-64 win against Meanstreets, scoring 15 points, grabbing two rebounds, dishing out one assist and stealing the ball four times in 25:48 minutes. He shot 45.5% and converted 2-for-4 from behind the arc.

Last season, Paul II helped his team to a 19-10 record and reached the quarter-finals of the CIF Southern Section state title. They also finished third in the California Southern Section Gold Coast Basketball League, with a 5-3 record.

Who will join Bryce James at Arizona?

Arizona Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd's team sat at the first spot on the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings before the Duke Blue Devils took over after they received commitments from an Italian hooper, Dame Sarr, and four-star recruit Sebastian Wilkins.

However, Lloyd has also assembled a strong team to go into the next season. Their first signing was a four-star recruit, Dwayne Aristode, followed by Bryce James. The Wildcats then signed a five-star power forward, Koa Peat and point guard Brayden Burries.

They will accompany Evan Nelson, who transferred from Harvard Crimson on Apr. 10.

