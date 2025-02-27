"LeBron's a troll": Green Bay MBB coach Doug Gottlieb goes on a rant over 4x NBA champ's X post

Doug Gottlieb's Green Bay Phoenix have had a disappointing season, having failed to win a single game in the last three months before breaking their losing streak on Feb. 16 against the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix defeated the State Riders 79-68, winning both halves of the game 37-31 and 42-37 on their home turf at the Kress Events Center.

Before the coach's team's victory over the Raiders, a post was made by College Basketball Report on X with the caption:

"Doug Gottlieb and Green Bay have not won a basketball game in three months. The Phoenix are currently 2-24."

The post quickly caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James, who replied to the X post with a funny caption the next day, Feb. 17, after Doug Gottlieb's team's victory over the Raiders.

"Earned 2 Not Given! Gotta give him credit though! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. 💩 💩 💩 💩 💩

The Green Bay coach had previously made unkind comments about James and his son Bronny, so when something bad happened to the coach, LeBron felt happy and satisfied.

CBS Sports reported that Coach Doug Gottlieb responded to the Lakers star's post after seeing the NBA star's comment.

"LeBron's a troll. He's just punching down. It's just sad and petty," Gottlieb said. "Here's someone who has hundreds of millions of dollars living a luxurious life in L.A. tweeting about me on his off day."

Doug Gottlieb and Green Bay's rough patch continues

Despite his team's win on Feb. 16, Doug Gottlieb's Green Bay Phoenix failed to build on their momentum and lost the next two games against the Robert Morris Colonials and the Youngstown State Penguins, respectively.

Green Bay's recent defeat came at the hands of the Penguins, who added to their woes with an 81-77 loss on Sunday night at the Beeghly Center.

They lost both halves of the game, 33- 32 and 48-45. The defeat placed them at the bottom of the Horizon Conference standings, and their overall record this season is 3-26 (1-17 conference play).

With just two games remaining this season — against the Detroit Titans on Friday and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday — Gottlieb aims to win both games.

