"LeBueckers","Sassy": Fans go berserk as Paige Bueckers inadvertently looks like LeBron James during USC vs UConn

By Joel Reyes
Modified Apr 01, 2025 04:43 GMT
LeBron James and Paige Bueckers. Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers and the second-seed UConn Huskies advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday, beating the No. 1 seed USC Trojans 78-64 at Spokane Arena. Bueckers drew plenty of reactions when she inadvertently looked like LeBron James during one sequence in the game

Bueckers was captured on video looking at a USC player with disdain during the game. College hoops fans pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that it was similar to James' reaction when the Cleveland star faced Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"Paige giving LeBron," one fan wrote.
"GIRL not her hitting the Bron," one fan shared.
"LeBueckers," one fan commented.
Here are some other reactions.

"Only she would be sassy at a time like this, gotta love her," one fan replied.
"God, I love it when she's mean," one fan tweeted.
"DAWG," one fan posted.
"The quotes on this nasty, I ain't know Paige had all these haters," one fan wrote.

Paige Bueckers delivers for Geno Auriemma in Elite Eight win over USC

Paige Bueckers stepped up for Geno Auriemma in the win over the USC Trojans, scoring a game-high 31 points. She shot 9-for-18 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. The senior guard made a living at the charity stripe, going 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.

UConn Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen (20), guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Aubrey Griffin (44) pose for a photo after their Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the USC Trojans at Spokane Arena. Photo: Imagn

Paige Bueckers, who issued six assists and grabbed three rebounds, also displayed her defensive prowess against the Trojans. She racked up four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.

Two other players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who reached the Final Four for the 24th time in program history. Sarah Strong dominated for UConn, scoring 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting. She shot 4-of-6 from the 3-point area and a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Strong also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds to record her third double-double in this year's NCAA Tournament. She had 20 points and 12 boards in the first-round win over Arkansas State. She then recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over Oklahoma.

Kaitlyn Chen added 15 points for the Huskies, who will next face the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Final Four. She shot 6-for-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

