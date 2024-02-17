  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Lefty Driesell death: Former Maryland HC dies at 92; cause of death unknown

Lefty Driesell death: Former Maryland HC dies at 92; cause of death unknown

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 17, 2024 23:00 IST
2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Portraits
Former Maryland HC Charles Grice "Lefty" Driesell

The college basketball world lost a legend as Lefty Driesell died at 92. The news was confirmed after the JMU athletic department's announcement on Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

“Lefty was a larger-than-life figure who made a significant impact wherever he went, particularly at James Madison and our men’s basketball program,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said, without disclosing the cause of death.

Driesell, a Norfolk, Virginia native born on 25 Dec. 1931, was one of the most successful NCAA coaches ever. He started his coaching career at Davidson College in 1960 and turned the Wildcats into a powerhouse, winning 348 games and three conference titles in nine seasons.

But it was during his tenure at the University of Maryland, which lasted 17 years, that he built up his credentials.

Driesell once made an audaciously declaration at a press conference on March 19, 1969:

"( Maryland) has the potential to be the UCLA of the East Coast or I wouldn’t be here," Driesell said.

Lefty Driesell’s coaching spots after leaving Maryland

Charles Grice 'Lefty' Driesell speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Charles Grice 'Lefty' Driesell speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Driesell moved to James Madison in 1988 and led his squad to five CAA regular season titles, one tourney title, and a spot in the Big Dance. He served from 1988 to 1996, taking his record to 159-111.

From 1997 to 2003, Driesell coached Georgia State and won four regular season titles and one tournament title in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Driesell was honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lefty Driesell's coaching career awards:

Award

Year

ACC Coach of the Year

1975

ACC Coach of the Year

1980

SoCon Coach of the Year

1963

SoCon Coach of the Year

1964

SoCon Coach of the Year

1965

SoCon Coach of the Year

1966

CAA Coach of the Year

1990

CAA Coach of the Year

1992

Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year

2001

NCAA Award of Valor

1974

When did Charles Driesell receive the nickname 'Lefty'?

Driesell was a basketball player at Duke University in the early 1950s. He was given the name "Lefty" when he was in fourth grade because he was predominantly left-handed. Driesell got a full scholarship to Duke University after finishing high school in 1950.

College basketball lost a legend and his memory will continue to serve as an inspirations for generations to come.

Also Read: "$100,000 fine incoming - Tyronn Lue furiously calling out NBA referees after Clippers vs Warriors game has NBA fans going wild

Edited by Sidharta Sikdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...