Lefty Driesell death: Former Maryland HC dies at 92; cause of death unknown

The college basketball world lost a legend as Lefty Driesell died at 92. The news was confirmed after the JMU athletic department's announcement on Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

“Lefty was a larger-than-life figure who made a significant impact wherever he went, particularly at James Madison and our men’s basketball program,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said, without disclosing the cause of death.

Driesell, a Norfolk, Virginia native born on 25 Dec. 1931, was one of the most successful NCAA coaches ever. He started his coaching career at Davidson College in 1960 and turned the Wildcats into a powerhouse, winning 348 games and three conference titles in nine seasons.

But it was during his tenure at the University of Maryland, which lasted 17 years, that he built up his credentials.

Driesell once made an audaciously declaration at a press conference on March 19, 1969:

"( Maryland) has the potential to be the UCLA of the East Coast or I wouldn’t be here," Driesell said.

Lefty Driesell’s coaching spots after leaving Maryland

Charles Grice 'Lefty' Driesell speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Driesell moved to James Madison in 1988 and led his squad to five CAA regular season titles, one tourney title, and a spot in the Big Dance. He served from 1988 to 1996, taking his record to 159-111.

From 1997 to 2003, Driesell coached Georgia State and won four regular season titles and one tournament title in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Driesell was honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lefty Driesell's coaching career awards:

Award Year ACC Coach of the Year 1975 ACC Coach of the Year 1980 SoCon Coach of the Year 1963 SoCon Coach of the Year 1964 SoCon Coach of the Year 1965 SoCon Coach of the Year 1966 CAA Coach of the Year 1990 CAA Coach of the Year 1992 Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year 2001 NCAA Award of Valor 1974

When did Charles Driesell receive the nickname 'Lefty'?

Driesell was a basketball player at Duke University in the early 1950s. He was given the name "Lefty" when he was in fourth grade because he was predominantly left-handed. Driesell got a full scholarship to Duke University after finishing high school in 1950.

College basketball lost a legend and his memory will continue to serve as an inspirations for generations to come.

