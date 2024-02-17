Lefty Driesell's coaching history and record: Late Maryland Hall of Fame HC's career explored

Lefty Driesell, the Hall of Fame College basketball coach, died on Saturday aged 92.

Driesell was one of the most successful college basketball coaches, recording 786 wins in a career spanning 40 years.

This makes him the 4th most successful coach in college basketball history.

Lefty Driesell's coaching history

Driesell started coaching in 1960. He spent six years as a high school basketball coach before becoming the Davidson Wildcats' head coach.

Driesell coached the Wildcats for nine seasons, during which they won a Southern Conference title in 1966, 1968 and 1969. This gave Davidson a berth in the NCAA basketball tournament or March Madness.

The Wildcats outperformed in 1968 and 1969 when they made the Elite 8. Driesell then left Davidson with a record of 176-65.

He then moved to Maryland, where Driesell was at his best. After his stint with the Terrapins, he coached the James Madison Dukes.

Driesell made 1 March Madness at James Madison in 1994, the same year they won the Colonial Athletic Association championship. But, the Dukes would not advance any further than the opening round.

After nine seasons, Driesell left the Dukes with a record of 159-111

His final stint was with the Georgia State Panthers, whom he coached for six seasons. Driesell made one March Madness, reaching the second round this time. He retired in 2003 and left the Panthers with a record of 103-59.

Driesell's most successful team was Maryland. But what was his record with the Terrapins?

Lefty Driesell's record at Maryland

After leaving Davidson in 1969, Driesell became the HC of Maryland and stayed in that position for 17 seasons.

In 1972 (Driesell's third with Maryland), he won his only national championship. Maryland won the National Invitation Tournament, defeating the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Driesell was never successful in March Madness with Maryland, with their best performance being in 1973 and 1975, as the Terrapins made the Elite 8.

His stint at Maryland ended in 1986 with a record of 348-159.

In his 40-year career, Driesell had 786 wins and 394 losses. This means Driesell won two-thirds of all the games he coached and was the first coach to win 100+ games with four teams.